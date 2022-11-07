7/11/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 10 (Putin's War)

2. Military briefing: is the west running out of ammunition to supply Ukraine?

3. With a Whimper – The Fall of Snake Island

4. Is Being Wrong So Bad?

5. Assessing the Role of China’s Aircraft Carriers in a Taiwan Invasion

6. US pressing even tougher chip bans on China

7. Criminal Trials Feature in Beijing Power Struggle

8. NATO recognises global power shift to the Indo-Pacific

9. The End of Magic Money

10. Inside a Uvalde Classroom: A Taunting Gunman and 78 Minutes of Terror

11. Congress Rejects Biden’s Defense Budget

12. Anthony Albanese's 13-word response to China's four demands

13. China warns Asean nations to avoid being used as 'chess pieces' by big powers

​14. ​For NATO Allies, a New Division of Labor Won’t Be Easy

15. Chinese-built surveillance systems spread across junta-ruled Myanmar, including hundreds of Huawei cameras: sources

16. 'Twelve officers killed' in Ukrainian strike on Russian command post

17. Israel's Iron Dome would be ineffective against Russian missiles: Ukraine Defence Minister

18. Russian defence ministry says its forces hit Ukrainian hangars storing U.S.-made artillery weapons

19. China Lays Out Rules for Managing US Engagement in Asia Pacific

20. The Case That Could Blow Up American Election Law

21. US Special Operations Command's biggest exercise ever in Europe sends 'a strategic message' amid rising tension with Russia



Korean News Content:

1. N.Korea Fires 2 Shells from Multiple Rocket Launcher

2. N. Korea hails ties with China as 'unbreakable' on bilateral alliance treaty anniversary

3. S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow to bolster cooperation on N. Korea

4. A Welcome Return to Trilateralism

5. New U.S. Ambassador Philip Goldberg starts his term in S. Korea

6. Top envoy says China policy is Korea's own, not the West's

7. Seoul warns Pyongyang to stop taking its assets

8. South Korea, US mull resumption of field training during allied drills next month

9. Hamhung labor camp inmate dies under mysterious circumstances

10. N. Hamgyong Province sacks several officials for making comments that caused "domestic unease"

11. N. Korean laborers in China suffer hardships despite easing of lockdowns

12. Face the facts but don't be overwhelmed by them (Korea financial markets)

13. China, N. Korea to upgrade ties to new level against US-led ‘encirclement campaign’

14. Yoon's symbolic in-office interviews put on pause. Why?

15. Tours to Panmunjom to resume July 12