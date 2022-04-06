6/4/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 3 (PUTIN'S WAR)
2. Hong Kong Lawyer Uses Her Trials to Keep Memories Alive of China’s Tiananmen Massacre
3. Facebook Made This 29-Year-Old Rich; War Made Him A Billionaire
4. We’re Doing it Wrong: Returning the Study of War to the Center of Professional Military Education
5. Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine Forces Biden to Rewrite US Security Plan
6. A Fault Line in the Pacific
7. Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war
8. Why Are We Still Governed by Baby Boomers and the Remarkably Old?
9. Putin thinks West will blink first in war of attrition, Russian elites say
10. Zelensky shares defiant video after 100 days of war in Ukraine
11. Explained: Why You Can't Stop the U.S. Navy SEALs
12. How Western heavy weaponry can make a difference in the war in Ukraine
13. MQ-1C Gray Eagle Drones Likely Headed to Ukraine: A Game Changer?
14. What the West Has Given Is Not Enough to Win, Ukraine Says
15. U.S. general calls on West to send fighter jets to Ukraine ‘as soon as possible'
16. How the War Against ISIS Was Won
17. As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
Korean News Content:
1. Sung Kim reaffirms U.S. commitment to denuclearization, support for N. Korea against COVID-19
2. Ukraine envoy hopes for weapons aid from S. Korea
3. S. Korean, U.S. navies hold combined exercise in waters off Okinawa
4.Three envoys say they're prepared for nuke test by North
5. Korea to expand role based on strong alliance with US: Yoon
6. US nuclear-powered supercarrier, S. Korean naval fleet conduct military drills
7. How safe is the Western world from North Korea’s state cyber hackers?
8. Perspective | Why I reclaimed my South Korean citizenship after losing it as a baby
9. What does North Korea's Kim Jong Un want from the Biden administration?
