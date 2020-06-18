6/18/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. New conservative media chief dismisses heads of U.S. news agencies

The New York Times · by Edward Wong · June 17, 2020

The axe and knives came out on Day One.

I fear for my beloved VOA and RFA. For those who are unfamiliar, I recommend reading this web page to understand what VOA is all about, its mission, values, and journalistic code.

I am sure there is going to be a lot of discussion about VOA, RFA, RFE, RL, MBN, etc. I recommend before engaging in discussions we understand missions and values that guide these organizations.

2. The WikiLeaks breach might just have done the CIA a favor

TechRadar.pro · by Anthony Spadafora · June 18, 2020

I suppose Nietzsche applies here: "That which does not kill me makes me stronger."

3. G7 foreign ministers' statement on Hong Kong

US Department of State · by Office of the Spokesperson · June 17, 2020

4. Chinese fighter jets buzz Taiwan again, stoking tensions

Reuters · by Ben Blanchard & Simon Cameron-Moore · June 18, 2020

China is emboldened.

5. Exclusive: massive spying on users of Google's Chrome shows new security weakness

Reuters · by Joseph Menn · June 18, 2020

Cyber civil defense and cyber hygiene. We all have personal responsibility for defending the network.

6. What Japan's u-turn on Aegis Ashore says about US alliance management

ASPI | The Strategist · by Benjamin Schreer · June 18, 2020

Note: this is due to domestic problems. All politics (and, I guess, national security) is local. I am told that the push back is from local communities that would have boosters fall on them, among other dangers.

7. 'Wednesday night massacre' as Trump appointee takes over at global media agency

CNN · by Jennifer Hansler & Brian Stelter · June 17, 2020

More reporting on the new CEO of USAGM’s first moves.

8. Engel warns new Trump appointee to fire senior officials at VOA agency

Fox News · by Tyler Olson · June 17, 2020

A Fox News report on the CEO of USAGM’s first moves. Looks like this will be a partisan political football. The good thing about all of this is that perhaps the American people will become familiar with some of our most important government organizations responsible for projecting US values around the world.

9. For peace, America must negotiate from strength

Real Clear Defense · by John Maurer · June 17, 2020

This should be a no-brainer. It is arms control-focused. We should always be negotiating from strength. As President Kennedy said, "Never negotiate out of fear, but never fear to negotiate."

10. These governments tamed COVID-19. They're keeping social distancing in place.

Los Angeles Times · by Ralph Jennings & Shashank Bengali · June 17, 2020

There should be no argument that we need to implement proper and proven effective public health practices in order to achieve outcomes like these countries. And, yes – this is a government responsibility. And social distancing and facemasks make a difference.

11. The scientist who predicted 2020's political unrest reveals what comes next

Vice · by Jamie Clifton · June 17, 2020

I guess I would say it's all about the structure and structural trends driving instability. Food for thought.

12. Exclusive: woman makes history by becoming the first to graduate Special Forces training

SOFREP · by John Black · June 17, 2020

I have not seen any other reporting on this since the articles from the February timeframe.

13. To win without fighting - defining China's political warfare

MCUP · by Kerry K. Gershaneck · April, 2020

A very useful essay on Chinese political warfare. Note the chart on "political warfare terms. It is all about information and influence. Can we lead with influence? Can we compete with an authoritarian regime that believes politics is war by other means?

A PDF version can be downloaded here.

14. The End of Information Warfare?

Modern War Institute · by Zac Rogers · June 18, 2020

A provocative title and a thought-provoking essay. I had to read this twice. This requires reflection and discussion.

15. Justice Department recommends new legislation holding Facebook, Google and Twitter liable for some online content

SFGate · by Tony Romm · June 17, 2020

This would certainly alter the information environment. Can you legislate corporate responsibility or the responsibility of individuals for their own critical thinking and judgment?

16. Miles Yu, Mike Pompeo adviser, helps form China policy

The Washington Times · by Bill Gertz · June 15, 2020

There are a handful of people like this in our government because of their unique skill punch well above their weight. And this is another example of immigrants who make great contributions to our country. I know many immigrants who are greater American patriots than many of us who were born in American.

And note that he was inspired by Voice of America and President Reagan.

17. Trump administration finally begins to stand up to the ICC, a hostile international organization

The Washington Times · by Clifford D. May · June 16, 2020

The ICC is surely hostile to the US.

18. Grassroots national security and great-power competition: sharpening the tip of the interagency spear

Modern War Institute · by Emmanuel Gfoeller · June 15, 2020

