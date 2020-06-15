6/15/2020 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. Why South Korea Needs to Reorganize Its Priorities for North Korea

The National Interest · by Matthew Ha · June 14, 2020

Excellent recommendations from my colleague, Mathew Ha.

2. North Korea's 'huge cover-up exposed' as Kim Jong-un's sister threatens military action

Express · by Josh Saunders · June 14, 2020

Yes a clickbait title. Spoiler alert - two "cover-ups:" First, Kim-Jong-un's health one Kim Yo-jong's apparent rise in stature. Second is the coronavirus cover-up.

3. 20 years after historic peace summit, inter-Korean relations still strained

koreaherald.com · by Ahn Sung-mi · June 14, 2020

We should learn from the June 15, 2000 summit. Paying off the regime for a photo op and a "historic declaration" provided no benefit to the ROK or the peace and reconciliation process.

4. Life stalls on the border with North Korea

Financial Times · by Christian Shepherd · June 14, 2020

Useful insights on Korea-Chinese border.

5. Resolute reaction is key (South Korea)

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com

I hope the Korean people in the South will recognize what the Moon administration has done in response to Kim Yo-jong's threats. The Joongang Ilbo editorial board gets it right. Appeasing north Korea will actually ruin relations with north Korea. Being submissive simply invites more blackmail diplomacy and provocations. The only way to deal with the Kim family regime is to demonstrate strength and resolve.

6. Time for a cool-headed approach (South Korea)

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com · Lee Dong=Hyun

When I was stationed on the DMZ in the 1980s our soldiers would sometimes collect balloons from both sides that would land there. Regardless of chances of success we should be using every means available to get information into the north.

The author makes the point that on one hand these practices must be stopped to improve north-South relations and on the other freedom of speech should not be infringed. I would add the idea that stopping balloon launches and another method of information flow to the north will not result in improved north-South relations.

7. North Korea Is Now Applying Its Very Own Maximum Pressure

The National Interest · by Bruce Klinger · June 14, 2020

"Maximum pressure" only works if you let it. The South does not have to be affected by the north's rhetoric. The regime has no significant leverage except for the hope of the Moon administration that the north will change its behavior and seek peace and reconciliation. But the leverage only works if the Moon administration let's it.

8. South Korea is just one casualty of the US-China 'cold war'

SCMP Editorial · 14 June 2020

This is more than a three dimensional chess board. Or it may "Go" or the Korean name "paduk." Regardless there are complex geopolitical relationships in Northeast Asia and as the author notes, around the world.

9. Donald Trump's bid to 'destroy' North Korea exposed amid war fears

Express · by Tom Evans · June 14, 2020

A review of our fire and fury rhetoric from 2017.

10. Efforts to ban leaflets face political resistance

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com · By Shim Kyu-Seok · June 14, 2020

I hope public pressure from the Koreans in the South will cause the Moon administration to change its mind and instead protect and support these escapees/defectors and their information and influence operations. Unfortunately a previous Korean Herald this weekend showed a 50-50% split among the people over the launches.



11. N. Korea moves to bolster technical expertise of security officials

dailynk.com · By Jeong Tae Joo · June 14, 2020

Who does Kim Jong-un fear more? The US or the Korean people living in the north? This shows the priority the regime places on the MSS to be able to conduct the most thorough surveillance of the entire population. I imagine the only person not under surveillance is Kim Jong-un. Everyone else, to include even Kim Yo-jong is likely under surveillance. If you look in the dictionary for the definition of surveillance state it likely will have a photo of north Korea rather than China. north Korean can likely teach China some best practices.

12. U.S. promises to protect S. Korea against any Chinese retaliatory action

donga.com · June 15, 2020

We need to be prepared to defend our ally against Chinese economic warfare.

13. N. Koreans in Pyongyang face three months without rations

dailynk.com · by Jang Seul Gi · June 15, 2020

We should remember that the cause of food shortages anywhere in north Korea is a result of policy decisions by Kim Jong-un. Kim choose to apply resources to building nuclear weapons and missiles and not feeding the nation. We should never forget that. Next is the shutdown of the border in response to the coronavirus. But we should note the capitalist tendencies of the people in their quest to survive. But the regime's answer is to reduce the population in Pyongyang (a policy decision).

14. S Korea's leader calls on North to stop raising tensions

AP · by Hyung-Jin Kim · June 15, 2020

The key point in this article is north Korea has been frustrated that South Korea has not broken away from the US to revive economic projects in the north. This is another description of the north's strategy to split the ROK/US alliance. But it all goes back to Kim's failure to get sanctions relief. His "long con" has failed.

15. Kim Jong Un Is Ignoring Donald Trump's 'Pen-Pal Diplomacy' In A Bid For Concessions, Report Says

inquisitr.com · by Tyler MacDonald · June 15, 2020

16. North Korea is frustrated at its 'failed diplomacy' with the U.S. and South Korea, says expert

CNBC · by Huileng Tan · June 15, 2020

The north should be frustrated with Kim. It is his decisions that have caused failure. He thought he could successfully outplay Trump and Moon through his long con and get sanctions relief without giving up his nuclear weapon. He is the one responsible for the lack of substantive working level negotiations. He raised expectations that he cold get sanctions relief but he did nothing to work toward that goal. He thought his blackmail diplomacy playbook would achieve success. While it continues to achieve some tactical successes, Moon and Trump have maintained sanctions despite many in the press, many pundits, and certain factions of Korea watchers have advocated lifting sanctions.

17. South Korea's Moon urges North to keep peace deals, return to talks

Reuters · by Hyonhee Shin · June 15, 2020

The more Moon gives the appearance of "begging" for the north to change the more likely it will continue to execute its strategy of subversion, conversion, extortion and use of force to achieve its objective to dominate the peninsula under the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State.

18. The Illusion Of Peace And The Failure Of U.S.-North Korea Summitry

Forbes · by Scott Snyder · June 14, 2020

Excellent recommendations in the conclusion paragraph. Soctt Snyder notes whoever wins in November will be faced with an even more difficult north Korea This is why, as Scott says, we need better sanctions enforcement, restoration of exercises, and preparing for the possibility of instability, though I am not sure revitalization of the UN will be effective given Chinese and Russian intentions on the peninsula.

19. South Korea may face a new coronavirus wave without tough social distancing measures: expert

Reuters · by Sangmi Cha ·June 15, 2020

20. US Forces Korea bans display of Confederate flag in on-base public areas

There is no place for the confederate flag in the US military.

Stars and Stripes · By Kim Gamel · June 15, 2020

"A healthy and fully functioning society must allocate its resources among a variety of competing interests, all of which are more or less valid but none of which should take precedence over national security."

- Herman Kahn

"Despite unprecedented levels of technological advancement and the interconnectedness of the world, the pursuit of truth in the realms of foreign policy and national security remains a critical issue. This is because the level of 'noise' that must be sifted through has also reached an unprecedented size and scope."

- Will Hurd

"If [people] cannot think well, others will do their thinking for them."

- George Orwell