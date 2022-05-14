5/14/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MAY 13 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. RUSSIAN ANNEXATION OF OCCUPIED UKRAINE IS PUTIN’S UNACCEPTABLE “OFF-RAMP”

3. Is Putin Sick – Or Are We Meant to Think He Is?

4. Interview: Why The 'Failure' Of Russian Spies, Generals Is Leading To 'Apocalyptic' Thinking In The Kremlin

5. DARPA wants to model how ‘disinformation’ flows from fringe to mainstream platforms

6. Modern Resistance – Learning From Non-Western Examples

7. Escape From Moscow

8. With eye on China's zero-Covid chaos, Taiwan seizes chance to open up

9. China builds simulated Taiwan port, ship to test missiles: military analyst

10. Strategies of Unusual Size

11. Can Russia and the West Survive a Nuclear Crisis in Ukraine?

12. Could a Korean-Style Armistice End the Russia-Ukraine War?

13. Chinese Views of the US and Russia After the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

14. Why Ukraine Is the Best Place to be a Comedian

15. Europe’s new Iron Lady: Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas

16. The Covert Operation to Back Ukrainian Independence that Haunts the CIA

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea leader says his country faces 'great turmoil' due to COVID-19 spread

2. Seoul could offer vaccine, medicine if Pyongyang requests

3. Rubio, Kaine Introduce Bill to Reauthorize North Korean Human Rights Act

4. How will South Korea-China relations unfold under Yoon administration?

5. Does US support Yoon's hawkish stance on North Korea?

6. Korea, U.S. resume combined medical support exercise

7. Project Reveal: North Korean Digital Controls

8. Managing Instability in North Korea

9. North Korea: Kim Jong-un declares Covid outbreak a ‘great disaster’

10. EXPLAINER: What's behind North Korea's COVID-19 admission?

