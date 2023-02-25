2/25/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Marking One Year Since Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, FEBRUARY 24, 2023

3. West Looks Askance at Beijing’s Apparent Desire To Play Peacemaker

4. BIDEN’S UKRAINE TRIP A CHANCE FOR SECRET SERVICE AND JSOC TO RENEW OLD TIES

5. Eight Ways the Russia-Ukraine War Changed the World

6. China Is Trying to Quickly Launch 13,000 Satellites to Defeat Starlink

7. Don't Let Retired Generals Drag America Into the Ukraine War

8. A global divide on the Ukraine war is deepening

9. IntelBrief: China Aids and Abets Russian Disinformation Efforts in the Ukraine Conflict

10. ABC News: Biden says Ukraine does not need F-16 fighter jets

11. Blinken heads to Asia, with China, Russia tensions soaring

12. 20 Ways to Win the Future of War, and Not One Is a Balloon

13. Red flags: China, North Korea flex military capabilities as fears over new conflicts continue to rise in Asia

14. After a Green Beret’s Suicide, His Wife Hopes Revised Army Program Will Reach Others

15. Ukraine Is the West’s War Now

16. Beijing's Global Media Offensive: Book Review and Author Interview

17. Year One of the Ukraine War: The Big Lessons and Questions

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea food shortage worsens amid COVID, but no famine yet

2. Yoon tells NIS to show capability to 'neutralize' N.K. provocations

3. Prison for North Korean parents who let their children watch Hollywood films

4. VOA- [Washington Talk] “North Korea’s provocation over the line completely changes Japan’s military strategy… Possible to build infrastructure for 'tactical nuclear redeployment' in Korea”

5. N. Korea launches cruise missiles to carry nuclear weapons

6. Korea's 'artificial sun' setting nuclear fusion records

7. US nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan

8. Seoul, Washington step up deterrence against North Korea

9. Korea, Poland agree to launch arms cooperation dialogue, joint drills

10. [Wang Son-taek] Manage crisis and more to ease tension with NK

11. Will South Korea become the next nuclear-weapon state?

12. Red flags: China, North Korea flex military capabilities as fears over new conflicts continue to rise in Asia

13. Trump's False Claim About Defense 'Deal' with South Korea