2/25/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIA-UKRAINE WARNING UPDATE: INITIAL RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT

2. Ukraine’s Plan B: Scoop: U.S. eyes training Ukrainian troops remotely

3. UKRAINE CONFLICT UPDATE 7

4. This is why Ukraine matters

5. Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

6. Ukraine Conflict Update - Feb 25, 2022

7. Six Ways for America to Humble Russia

8. America Could Have Done So Much More to Protect Ukraine

9. On Ukraine’s Snake Island, a defiant last stand against Russian forces

10. Attack on Ukraine brings rare sight in Russia: Protests in cities against Putin and invasion

11. Ukraine Invasion by Russia Is the Beginning of the End for Putin and His Friends

12. The Eurasian Nightmare:Chinese-Russian Convergence and the Future of American Order

13. The Coming Ukrainian Insurgency: Russia’s Invasion Could Unleash Forces the Kremlin Can’t Control

14. Taiwan Watches Ukraine With an Eye Toward Security at Home

15. Calamity Again - No nation is forced to repeat its past. But something familiar is taking place in Ukraine.

16. Biden’s China Policy Could Benefit From Reflecting on Nixon’s Historic Beijing Visit

17. FDD | Senators Want More Out of SEC’s Proposed Rules on Cybersecurity

18. The Militant Drone Threat Is No Longer New. Why Does It Still Feel Novel?

19. Cable News Covers Ukraine With On-the-Ground Reporting and In-Studio Rhetoric

20. Official website of Russian Parliament, MoD and Kremlin go offline

21. Remarks by President Biden on Russia’s Unprovoked and Unjustified Attack on Ukraine

22. Russia's 74th Motor Rifle Brigade surrenders to Ukraine

23. Hacking collective Anonymous declares 'cyber war' against Russia

24. How Biden defeated Putin’s Ukraine disinformation campaign

25. Ukraine conflict will have a significant impact on Asia

26. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in four graphics

Korean News Content:

1. Shooting occurs not far from where Kim Jong Un attends groundbreaking ceremony

2. Ukraine asks for S.Korea cybersecurity aid amid Russia invasion

3. Moon calls nuclear power main source of electricity over next 60 years

4. Korea and US agree to return 165,000 square meters of Yongsan US base

5. Frontrunners address Russian invasion of Ukraine with different focuses

6. CPAC panelists warn South Korea 'in danger' of falling under 'communist' rule

7. Leaving behind the left (South Korea)

8. Korea Warned of Greater Dependence on China

9. N. Korea ranked one of worst countries for political rights and civil liberties: report

10. ‘Just a prank’: Prohibited photos of North Korean leaders found at market south of Seoul

11. South Korea's presidential race puts misogyny in spotlight

12. Even in North Korea... "Corona is just like the common cold" and "Eating garlic will make you safe," an atmosphere of disregard for coronavirus is spreading.

13. North Korea sees farm worker family ties as a growing threat

14. North Korean cargo trains returning from China are half-empty