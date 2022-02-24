2/24/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
2. UKRAINE CONFLICT UPDATE 6
3. PUTIN DECLARES WAR ON UKRAINE
4. Putin declares war on Ukraine
5. Statement by President Biden on Russia’s Unprovoked and Unjustified Attack on Ukraine
6. ‘We are facing war and horror’: Ukraine vows to fight on as Russia attacks.
7. Pentagon studying fallback supply lines to Ukraine in case of expanded Russian invasion
8. IntelBrief: Russian Disinformation Forms Key Part of the Kremlin’s Approach to Conflict with Ukraine
9. IntelBrief: The Role of the Wagner Group in Russia’s Full-Scale War with Ukraine
10. Russian troops pour into Ukraine on three fronts
11. Will the Ukrainians Fight?
12. A Chinese news outlet accidentally leaked its own censorship instructions on Russia-Ukraine coverage: report
13. Putin Is Repeating the USSR’s Mistakes: Saber Rattling Strengthens NATO
14. Ukraine’s Zelensky to Russians: ‘What are you fighting for and with whom?’
15. Putin’s winter war
16. Guerrillas, Revolutionaries, Insurgents, and Militias and Mafiosi: The GRIM Threats of Irregular Strategy
17. Cryptocurrency Is a Cash Cow for Far-Right Extremists
18. FDD | It’s Time to Talk About the Shortcomings of Cybersecurity in the Water Industry
19. Word by Word and Between the Lines: A Close Look at Putin’s Speech
Korean News Content:
1. North Korea Is Irrelevant Again
2. Vietnam monitoring bank accounts of N. Korean embassy employees: report
3. Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
4. Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 12
5. Nine out of 10 foreign companies are undecided on investing in Korea
6. U.S. sends fighter jets to Japan in apparent warning to North, China
7. South Korea to pay compensation to spies during Korean War
8. Ukraine conflict, a cautionary tale for security-wary North Korea
9. Jim Rogers still bullish on united Korea
10. More and more students in Hyesan are abandoning their studies due to economic difficulties
11. Sunchon Thermal Power Plant worker vandalizes employee performance chart