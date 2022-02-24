2/24/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

2. UKRAINE CONFLICT UPDATE 6

3. PUTIN DECLARES WAR ON UKRAINE

4. Putin declares war on Ukraine

5. Statement by President Biden on Russia’s Unprovoked and Unjustified Attack on Ukraine

6. ‘We are facing war and horror’: Ukraine vows to fight on as Russia attacks.

7. Pentagon studying fallback supply lines to Ukraine in case of expanded Russian invasion

8. IntelBrief: Russian Disinformation Forms Key Part of the Kremlin’s Approach to Conflict with Ukraine

9. IntelBrief: The Role of the Wagner Group in Russia’s Full-Scale War with Ukraine

10. Russian troops pour into Ukraine on three fronts

11. Will the Ukrainians Fight?

12. A Chinese news outlet accidentally leaked its own censorship instructions on Russia-Ukraine coverage: report

13. Putin Is Repeating the USSR’s Mistakes: Saber Rattling Strengthens NATO

14. Ukraine’s Zelensky to Russians: ‘What are you fighting for and with whom?’

15. Putin’s winter war

16. Guerrillas, Revolutionaries, Insurgents, and Militias and Mafiosi: The GRIM Threats of Irregular Strategy

17. Cryptocurrency Is a Cash Cow for Far-Right Extremists

18. FDD | It’s Time to Talk About the Shortcomings of Cybersecurity in the Water Industry

19. Word by Word and Between the Lines: A Close Look at Putin’s Speech

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea Is Irrelevant Again

2. Vietnam monitoring bank accounts of N. Korean embassy employees: report

3. Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia

4. Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 12

5. Nine out of 10 foreign companies are undecided on investing in Korea

6. U.S. sends fighter jets to Japan in apparent warning to North, China

7. South Korea to pay compensation to spies during Korean War

8. Ukraine conflict, a cautionary tale for security-wary North Korea

9. Jim Rogers still bullish on united Korea

10. More and more students in Hyesan are abandoning their studies due to economic difficulties

11. Sunchon Thermal Power Plant worker vandalizes employee performance chart

