2/18/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, FEBRUARY 17, 2023

2. US reaction to balloon ‘absurd and hysterical’, says top Chinese diplomat

3. Russia’s emerging new offensive in Ukraine, explained by an expert

4. US Grid Is A Magnet For Terrorists: How Can We Solve This?

5. S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'Freedom Shield' exercise next month

6. In wake of Ukraine war, U.S. and allies are hunting down Russian spies

7. Does China Want to Rule the World? It's Not That Simple

8. California lawmaker leads delegation to Taiwan amid high U.S.-China tensions

9. Trump-Era Officials Were Aware of Suspected Balloons in U.S. Airspace

10. Taipei Fears Washington Is Weakening Its Silicon Shield

11. Disinformation Is Not the Problem and Information Is Not the Solution

12. Kamala Harris Says Russia Has Committed Crimes Against Humanity

13. Former Ukrainian President: We Need Weapons, Sanctions, and NATO Membership

14. Trading Books for a Rifle: The Teacher Who Volunteered in Ukraine

15. China’s Newest Action TV Show Is a Propaganda Hit

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea tests long-range ballistic missile, Seoul says

2. N.K. leader watches football match with daughter in celebration of his father's birthday

3. N. Korea fires 1 apparent long-range missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

4. North Korea and Russia are ramping up trade in oil, coal and weapons as Ukraine war sanctions send Moscow to pariah state

5. Arms, Oil, and Coal: The Tumangang-Khasan Railroad Crossing - Beyond Parallel

6. The First Ladies of North Korea: Their Roles and Meaning

7. South Korea: Why support for nukes is on the rise

8. NSC 'strongly condemns N. Korea's long-range missile launch

9. South Korea and the U.S. to conduct ‘extended deterrence’ operation exercise at U.S. nuclear submarine base on Wednesday

10. The little red books of North Korea

11. ＜Emergency Interview＞ What did you think when you saw Kim Jong-un’s daughter at the military parade? “Nobody thinks that she will become successor”

12. Interview: “We told the children we were defecting. They said ‘thank you.’”

13. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Authorities begin recruiting poverty-stricken urban dwellers to move to farms with promises of food and housing

