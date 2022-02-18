2/18/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Why Ukraine Matters
2. Opinion | Ukraine is at the precipice of war. This is Biden’s moment to lead the world against autocracy.
3. After Early Foreign Policy Missteps, Biden’s Ukraine Strategy Leans on Diplomacy
4. Artillery Exchanges in Eastern Ukraine May Presage Invasion, U.S. Warns
5. U.S. has 'no intention' to engage with China on Indo Pacific Economic Framework
6. The U.S. Must Prepare to Withstand a Cyberattack
7. Biden’s Weakness Puts Strong Iran Deal Out of Reach
8. Joe Biden’s new Indo-Pacific Strategy: A view from Southeast Asia
9. Previewing Biden’s FY23 defense budget request: 5 things to expect
10. UPDATED: Four Chiefs, Ensign Facing Charges Over Release of USS Carl Vinson F-35C Crash Video
11. Can Ukrainian Resistance Foil a Russian Victory?
12. Fabrication Operations in War (false flag)
13. What If Russia Wins?
14. We’re Entering the Control Phase of the Pandemic
15. Illia Ponomarenko: Even if Russia attacks, Ukraine’s fall is not predestined
16. Information warfare expert says the U.S. is finally countering Russia at its own game
17. Bots and Fake Accounts Push China’s Vision of Winter Olympic Wonderland
18. Russia to stage nuclear drills with Ukraine tensions high
19. If Russia Invades Ukraine, Sanction China
20. FDD | Bipartisan Support Builds for Re-Designation of Iranian-Backed Houthis as a Terrorist Organization
21. How the National Guard Can Help Counter Chinese Influence
22. Opinion | Why is the Biden administration uniting our adversaries?
23. The urge to “do something” and the need to be patient
Korean News Content:
1. N. Korea focuses on internal unity on late leader's birth anniversary: Seoul official
2. Kim Jong Un had hundreds of people stand outside in the freezing cold just to listen to a speech praising his family
3. S. Korean, Chinese nuclear envoys hold phone talks over N. Korea
4. Beijing vows continued support for Pyongyang on late N.K. leader's birth anniversary
5. North Korea releases thousands of prisoners to celebrate former leader’s birthday
6. How to deal with North Korean military threats
7. 1 in 4 students think unification with North Korea unnecessary: survey
8. North Koreans say Kim Jong Un’s recent appearance reminds them of Kim Jong Il
9. Many North Koreans placed more importance on a Korean folk festival than Kim Jong Il’s birthday
10. North Hamgyong Province orders people’s committees to better monitor trends in markets
11. Hyesan woman allegedly beaten to death while under investigation by N. Korea’s security agency
12. In warning to North Korea, Japan says it has right to carry out pre-emptive air strikes on enemy bases
13. Kim Jong-un sends gardeners to labour camp because flowers didn't bloom in time: Report
14. Olympics inflame deep rift between China and South Korea
15. Biden prepares a grand gift for Iran and North Korea
16. Malaysia, South Korea break daily coronavirus case records as Asia-Pacific region grapples with omicron
17. U.S.-led cadet training nurtures military talent for alliance with S. Korea