2/18/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

1. Why Ukraine Matters

2. Opinion | Ukraine is at the precipice of war. This is Biden’s moment to lead the world against autocracy.

3. After Early Foreign Policy Missteps, Biden’s Ukraine Strategy Leans on Diplomacy

4. Artillery Exchanges in Eastern Ukraine May Presage Invasion, U.S. Warns

5. U.S. has 'no intention' to engage with China on Indo Pacific Economic Framework

6. The U.S. Must Prepare to Withstand a Cyberattack

7. Biden’s Weakness Puts Strong Iran Deal Out of Reach

8. Joe Biden’s new Indo-Pacific Strategy: A view from Southeast Asia

9. Previewing Biden’s FY23 defense budget request: 5 things to expect

10. UPDATED: Four Chiefs, Ensign Facing Charges Over Release of USS Carl Vinson F-35C Crash Video

11. Can Ukrainian Resistance Foil a Russian Victory?

12. Fabrication Operations in War (false flag)

13. What If Russia Wins?

14. We’re Entering the Control Phase of the Pandemic

15. Illia Ponomarenko: Even if Russia attacks, Ukraine’s fall is not predestined

16. Information warfare expert says the U.S. is finally countering Russia at its own game

17. Bots and Fake Accounts Push China’s Vision of Winter Olympic Wonderland

18. Russia to stage nuclear drills with Ukraine tensions high

19. If Russia Invades Ukraine, Sanction China

20. FDD | Bipartisan Support Builds for Re-Designation of Iranian-Backed Houthis as a Terrorist Organization

21. How the National Guard Can Help Counter Chinese Influence

22. Opinion | Why is the Biden administration uniting our adversaries?

23. The urge to “do something” and the need to be patient

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea focuses on internal unity on late leader's birth anniversary: Seoul official

2. Kim Jong Un had hundreds of people stand outside in the freezing cold just to listen to a speech praising his family

3. S. Korean, Chinese nuclear envoys hold phone talks over N. Korea

4. Beijing vows continued support for Pyongyang on late N.K. leader's birth anniversary

5. North Korea releases thousands of prisoners to celebrate former leader’s birthday

6. How to deal with North Korean military threats

7. 1 in 4 students think unification with North Korea unnecessary: survey

8. North Koreans say Kim Jong Un’s recent appearance reminds them of Kim Jong Il

9. Many North Koreans placed more importance on a Korean folk festival than Kim Jong Il’s birthday

10. North Hamgyong Province orders people’s committees to better monitor trends in markets

11. Hyesan woman allegedly beaten to death while under investigation by N. Korea’s security agency

12. In warning to North Korea, Japan says it has right to carry out pre-emptive air strikes on enemy bases

13. Kim Jong-un sends gardeners to labour camp because flowers didn't bloom in time: Report

14. Olympics inflame deep rift between China and South Korea

15. Biden prepares a grand gift for Iran and North Korea

16. Malaysia, South Korea break daily coronavirus case records as Asia-Pacific region grapples with omicron

17. U.S.-led cadet training nurtures military talent for alliance with S. Korea