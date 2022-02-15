2/15/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russia says it's pulling back some troops from Ukraine border

2. Russian Artillery Moving Into "Attack Positions" Along Ukraine Border: Report

3. Ukraine-Russia tensions: Russia pulls some troops back from border

4. Just Whom Would a Russian 'False Flag' Operation Seek to Convince?Just Whom Would a Russian 'False Flag' Operation Seek to Convince?

5. Blinken’s Indo-Pacific trip to reassure US allies

6. Bahrain chooses alignment with Israel over submission to IranBahrain chooses alignment with Israel over submission to Iran

7. Opinion | Does Putin want a diplomatic solution in Ukraine? It’s not looking that way.

8. Ukraine’s Capital Awaits a Potential Russian Attack With Determination, Calm

9. Russia sending troops, equipment closer to Ukraine, satellite images show

10. How Technology Is Opening a Window onto Russian Military Activity Around Ukraine

11. The Lesson Stalin Could Teach Putin About Invading a Neighbor

12. ‘Mercenaries have skills armies lack’: former Wagner operative opens up

13. Russian drones shot down over Ukraine were full of Western parts. Can the U.S. cut them off?

14. Advising everywhere: Army SFABs go smaller, farther

15. Here’s the gear SFAB teams require for far-flung global missions

16. Col. Owen Ray may lose Special Forces tab, lawyer doxxed prosecutor’s kids ahead of trial

17. ‘When your stomach is empty, it feels even colder’: In Afghanistan, desperate for the next meal

18. Ukraine Is a Wake-Up Call for America

19. Is the Russian President a Strategic Master or a Strategic Failure?

20. Russia vs Ukraine could provide invaluable lessons on what truly works in modern warfare

21. Why China’s Threat to Punish Outspoken Olympians Rings Hollow

22. ​​Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl Virtual Quad Meeting with France, Germany, and the UK

23. FDD | Iran’s Cyber Operations Against Turkey Should Be a Wakeup Call for Erdogan

Korean News Content:

1. With North Korea talks stalled, some wonder: What if we tried something different?

2. 'Peace game' provides clues to comprehensive deal with North Korea

3. Beyond Deterrence: A Peace Game Exercise for the Korean Peninsula

4. Small quakes reported near North Korea nuclear site amid talk of resumed testing

5. The diary of a doomed commando (north Korea)

6. Factbox: Houses, scandals, missiles: The issues at stake in S.Korea's presidential election

7. The threat of North Korea: The Statesman

8. U.S., of all places, warns against travel to Korea due to Covid

9. Five years since Kim Jong Nam's murder

10. U.S. diplomat eyes potential fallout from Ukraine crisis on S. Korea, other Asian countries

11. Biden's Indo-Pacific strategy envisions tighter triangular cooperation with S. Korea, Japan to confront China, N. Korea

12. N. Korea to issue commemorative coins marking late former leader's birthday

13. Most S.Koreans Dislike China as Much as N.Korea

14. North Korean authorities move to identify activists in Russia who help North Koreans defect

15. S. Korea to urge New York City officials to take actions against anti-Asian crimes

16. North Koreans in Russia ordered to work in groups so they can’t escape

