2/13/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Special Ops Command Sees Change in Mission as a Return to Roots

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 12, 2024

3. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, February 12, 2024

4. Hamas’ Attack on Israel – an “Improvised Everything” Case Study

5. US permanently deploys military trainers to Taiwan (Special Forces)

6. Inside Israel’s Daring Hostage Rescue in Gaza: ‘Diamonds Are in Our Hands’

7. House speaker casts doubts on Ukraine and Israel aid package as senators grind toward final vote

8. Exploring the Cyber Dimension of the Current U.S.-Iran Crisis

9. Understanding the Deterrence Gap in the Taiwan Strait

10. Bringing the Swarm to Life: Roles, Missions, and Campaigns for the Replicator Initiative

11. How the CIA Destabilizes the World

12. Senate Passes $95.3 Billion Ukraine, Israel Aid Package

13. China’s Shipyards Are Ready for a Protracted War. America’s Aren’t.

14. Opinion | China airbrushed away its foreign minister. Why?

15. A Tunnel Offers Clues to How Hamas Uses Gaza’s Hospitals

16. US Official Warns of China’s Growing Offensive Cyber Power

17. A new report says the world faces a 'dangerous decade' as instability and military spending rise

18. Mongolia's former president mocks Putin with a map showing how big the Mongol empire used to be, and how small Russia was

19. Kiev needs new strategy, not just a military reshuffle

20. Empowered edge versus the centralization trap: Who will wield AI better, the US or China?

Korean News Content:

1. Seoul 'open-minded' about Japan's participation in Korea-US nuclear deterrence dialogue: ex-Seoul official

2. S. Korea vows 'overwhelming response' if N. Korea provokes

3. N. Korea's ruling party delegation visiting Russia for int'l forum

4. Key U.S. allies in Seoul, Tokyo hit by scandals, plunging polls

5. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Lack of foreign exchange leads to drop in RMB…Provincial trading companies can’t trade with China due to lack of foreign cash

6. North Korea cracks down on homes converted into Airbnb-style lodgings

7. What’s Driving Kim Jong Un’s New Regional Development Policy?

8. Hyesan residents suffer water shortages

9. Even With Trump, Kim Jong Un May Spurn Talks, Analysts Warn

10. Why one North Korean educator was deemed a “first-class reactionary”

11. Where is Kim Jong Un’s eldest son and what is he doing?

12. Some thoughts on Kim Jong Un’s outdated “20x10 regional development policy”

13. The real reasons why Kim Jong-un’s full-scale provocation is unlikely

14. UNC bases in Japan play critical role in Northeast Asia security

15. Inter-Korean Basic Agreement and two-state system

16. A movie star, a suicide and a nation's war on drugs (South Korea)