1/9/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Guest Post: Dr. Frank Hoffman on “Conceptualizing Integrated Deterrence”

2. U.S. Details Costs of a Russian Invasion of Ukraine

3. Disruption, Dismay, Dissent: Americans Grapple With Omicron’s Rise

4. Left Out of High-Level Talks, Ukraine Tries Other Diplomatic Channels

5. Opinion | U.S. experts offer a sensible strategy for living with covid. Biden should listen.

6. Opinion: It’s time to let go of the culture war over the virus and stand up for normalcy

7. Iran Navy Port Emerges as Key to Alleged Weapons Smuggling to Yemen, U.N. Report Says

8. A Look at Putin Through the Soviet Lens

9. Cyber Command announces partnership with 84 universities

10. Russian troops deploy to Mali’s Timbuktu after French exit

11. Japan PM says U.S. military bases to impose tighter COVID-19 controls

12. 20 Years of US Torture – and Counting

13. Army Testing Drones for Medical Logistics

14. Opinion | The West has enabled Putin long enough. It is time to stop.

15. Analysis | What Putin wants in Ukraine

16. Common Office Desk Phone Could Be Leaking Info to Chinese Government, Report Alleges

17. Six Things Veterans Can Do to Strengthen Our Democracy

18. Eisenhower’s Cagey Counsel on Waging War Still Works

19. Iran sanctions 51 Americans for 2020 Soleimani killing

20. Opinion | Biden’s biggest worry: Can democracy prove it is worth saving?

21. The Power of Reclaiming My Asian Name



Korean News Content:

1. 'Favorable environment set for end-of-war declaration'

2. UN Security Council expected to meet Monday on NK’s missile launch

3. In highly vaccinated Korea, mandates are fueling a backlash

4. No first use for all

5. USFK imposes tougher social distancing amid virus resurgence

6. S. Korea's kimchi exports hit new high in 2021

7. U.S., Japan to vow joint response to ultra-supersonic missiles

8. Some escapees pay bribes, cross rivers, risk lives to return to Kim Jong Un's North Korea

9. U.S. court seizes $2.4M in North Korea case

10. The bald facts (South Korea election issue)

11. Leading U.S. and Multinational Forces in South Korea and the Management of Competing Interests

12. Considering Human Rights in Aid to North Korea: A Rights-based Approach for the United Nations

