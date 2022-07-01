1/7/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Kazakh leader ordered use of lethal force on 'terrorists'
2. White House Nominates Airborne Officer to Lead Central Command
3. Opinion | Biden’s efforts to build alliances against China are bearing fruit
4. Japan, Australia ink deal to make military drills run more smoothly
5. Iran wrestling chief, US green card holder, calls for a violent ‘Death to America’
6. New Albanian HQ to serve as hub for US special operations in Balkans
7. In a tense corner of Europe, SEALs and Green Berets are helping a close ally up its skills with old US gear
8. A World of Mounting Disarray | by Richard Haass
9. Reestablish the U.S. Military Assistance Advisory Group-Taiwan
10. What Is Russia’s Logic for the Current Crisis?
11. Civil Affairs in the High North: How SOCOM's Governance Specialists Can Become Arctic-Capable
12. (Philippine) Army Special Forces launch ‘fighters to farmers’ program in Sulu
13. Philippine Military Kills Communist Guerrilla Leader in Mindanao
14. Veteran U.S., Russia diplomats to tackle Ukraine tensions in Geneva
15. Cyber Command Task Force Conducted Its First Offensive Operation As The Secretary Of Defense Watched
16. Introducing the Competition in Cyberspace Project
17. A year after Jan. 6, DoD’s vague extremism definition could set up new problems
18. Biden’s Moment of Truth in Iran
19. Fact check: How we know the 2020 election results were legitimate, not 'rigged' as Donald Trump claims
Korean News Content:
1. S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
2. N. Korea says it's not joining Beijing Olympics due to 'hostile forces,' pandemic
3. Banned from the Olympics by IOC, NKorea puts blame elsewhere
4. S. Korea disputes North's claim of hypersonic missile test
5. Moon orders helpless ‘peace’ on the day of N. Korea’s provocation
6. Supersonic missile launch: South Korea, US need new strategy to deter North Korea
7. Discharged North Korean soldiers deployed for rural farm labor
8. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Growing Radicalization of People's Control (3): 14 Year-Old Junior High School Students Taken Out of Class in Handcuffs for Watching a Foreign Film
9. N. Korea’s Central Committee: From Jan. 11, only those who fulfilled “manure quota” will be allowed into markets
10. US experts see little or no chance of US-North Korea dialogue in 2022
11. North Hamgyong Province authorities shut down some facilities for suspected COVID-19 cases
12. [Paek Tae-youl] A view on the end-of-war declaration on Korean Peninsula
13. Why the Status Quo with North Korea Is So Hard to Change
14. N. Korean nuclear, missile programs pose 'ongoing' threat: Blinken