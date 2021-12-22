12/22/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. US Army Creates Single Vaccine Effective Against All COVID, SARS Variants

2. Putin’s Ukraine calculation

3. Putin does not need to invade Ukraine to get his way

4. Harvard professor Charles Lieber convicted of lying about ties to China

5. Biden administration starts denying Afghans' requests to enter U.S.

6. Making Indo-Pacific alliances fit for deterrence

7. Japan agrees to higher tab for hosting US forces over next five years

8. Excerpt: Autobiography tells story of ‘Special Duties Pilot’

9. Putin says Russia has 'nowhere to retreat' over Ukraine

10. Exclusive: U.N. proposing paying nearly $6 million to Taliban for security

11. Biden administration must step up support of Afghan visa processing

12. How weather is playing a role in information warfare

13. What the Chinese Think They Know About US Nuclear Strategy

14. America Is Losing the Ball on White Supremacist Terror Groups

15. Opinion | Putin wants us to negotiate over the heads of our allies. Washington shouldn’t fall for it.

16. China’s Spat With Lithuania Is a Test for the World’s Democracies

17. Sticks and Stones: Realism, Constructivism, Rhetoric, and Great Power Competition

18. Checkmate. Putin has the West cornered

19. The Berlin Crisis, Ukraine, and the Five Percent Problem

20. The Problem with Drones that Everyone Saw Coming

21. Almost 50 Republicans back Navy SEAL lawsuit over vaccine mandate



Korean News Content:

1. Peace official calls for US, South Korea to postpone upcoming military drills

2. Ending the Korean War: Risky gambit, with little chance of payoff

3. Unification minister says security uncertainty could grow next year

4. N. Korean economy unlikely to face imminent crisis despite sanctions, COVID-19: experts

5. Biden bans nonhumanitarian aid to N. Korea for human trafficking

6. Cold wave to hit N. Korea as it prepares to mark leader's 10 years in power

7. U.N. Command investigating alleged armistice breaches following Yoon's DMZ trip

8. Putting South Korea’s proactive national defence strategy in perspective

9. How Will South Korea and the US Rewrite Their Operational Plan?

10. What Will North Korean Cybercrime Look Like in 2022?

11. No New Year Pardons for Jailed Ex-Presidents

12. A Growing Army of Hackers Helps Keep Kim Jong Un in Power

13. Korea to give $2 million in aid to typhoon-hit Philippines

14. Korea turns blind eye to Hong Kong, Taiwan issues

15. One N. Korean cadre’s view of the 10th anniversary memorial for Kim Jong Il

16. Hyesan copper mine suspends rations to workers amid North Korea’s wider economic troubles

