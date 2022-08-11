11/8/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, NOVEMBER 7 (Putin's War)
2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (07.11.22) CDS comments on key events
3. More Than a Dozen States Have Activated the National Guard to Secure Midterm Elections
4. Advance work in Ukraine blunted Russian cyber advantage, US says
5. Pentagon Unveils New U.S. Command and More Ukraine Aid
6. Biden Calls for a Free Iran
7. Now Is Not the Time to Negotiate with Putin
8. Norway bulks up artillery with new K9 howitzer agreement, tank contract set for year end (From South Korea)
9. The Obvious Climate Strategy Nobody Will Talk About
10. Russia's Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections
11. Russia has nearly 120 Iskander missiles left in stock - intelligence
12.Taiwan Prepares to Be Invaded
13. Don’t Panic About Putin
14. Putin’s Stalin Phase
15. Wargaming Climate Change: Who Plays for the Red Team?
16. The Problematic Symptom of Donald J. Trump
17. Ukraine doubles down on tough stance on talks with Russia
18. 3 Takeaways From International Fleet Review 2022 in Japan
19. Big Mismatch Between the Biden Administration’s New Defense Plan and an Underfunded U.S. Navy
20. Ukraine Situation Report: Kyiv Lauds Arrival Of NASAMS, Aspide Air Defense Systems
21. Ukraine’s Zelensky Sets Conditions for ‘Genuine’ Peace Talks With Russia
1. North Korea Denies Sending Weapons to Russia
2. North Korea Makes Uniforms For Russian soldiers In Ukraine, Violating UN Sanctions
3. Unification Must Be Korea’s Future
4. South Korea Has Quietly Become One Of The World’s Biggest Weapons Suppliers
6. North Korea has fired a flurry of missiles. Experts warn a nuclear test could be next
7. U.S. urges Russia, China to hold N. Korea accountable for recent provocations
8. How will US election affect Korea’s economy, security?
9. N.Korea Claims It Shot 2 Cruise Missiles into Waters off Ulsan
10. Yoon moves into new official residence
11. S. Korea mulling ways to block N.K. nuke, missile financing via cyber activities: official
12. North brags of cruise missile flights South says didn't happen
13. South Korea's military kicks off 4-day Taegeuk drills
14. In Washington we trust?
15. S. Korea to posthumously confer state medal on late US general for post war contributions
16. Ex-defense minister released after arrest in fisheries official death case
17. North Korea says recent missile tests were practice to ‘mercilessly’ strike US air bases
18. Bombers Over Korean Peninsula 'Just Part of an Exercise': Air Force Chief to VOA