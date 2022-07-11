11/7/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, NOVEMBER 6 (Putin's War)
2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (06.11.22) CDS comments on key events
3. Special Operations News Update - Nov 7, 2022 | SOF News
4. Xi Jinping has secured his power at home. Now he's stepping back out on the international stage
5. Refurbished Soviet tanks, HAWK missiles and more Phoenix Ghost drones coming soon to Ukraine
6. How the U.S. Navy Can Compete with China in the Gray-Zone
7. UK PM Rishi Sunak to take big step against China, may shut Confucius Institutes
8. Opinion | I helped fight terrorists at the CIA. I have some advice for the GOP.
9. Watch a lone Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly knock out a Russian tank
10. Putin Fires Back: Why the Ukraine War Will Get Even Bloodier
11. Buy Artillery Or Buy Coffins: The Russian Marine Corps’ Dire Choice As Its Troops Die In Record Numbers
12. [ANALYSIS] Experts see growing chances for arms control talks amid NK's rising belligerence
13. Why Dictators are Afraid of Girls: Rethinking Gender and National Security
14. Why Japan Is Gearing Up for Possible War With China
15. Teaching Irregular Warfare in the Era of Strategic Competition
16. David or Goliath? How Thinking Like a Small Nation Can Help Counter China
17. Special Ops Applies Ukraine Lessons to Indo-Pacific
18. US Special Forces will showcase first ever live fire of airdropped cruise missiles off Northern Norway
19. Biden’s ‘consequences’ for Saudi Arabia are reaping quiet results
20. Are We Living in the Modern Day Middle Ages? | A Conversation with Milo Jones
21. The power of inaction in Ukraine
Korean News Content:
1. N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
2. North Korea claims missile tests were simulated attack on U.S. and South Korean targets
3. North Korea says recent missile tests were just practice for "mercilessly" hitting South Korean and U.S. targets
4. Analysis: Sanctions fail to halt North Korea's accelerating weapons programs
5. North Korea makes no mention of ICBM in report on more than 80 missile tests
6. N.Korea Stole Billions from Crypto Accounts
7. Confronting the North Korean Question in a Post-Unipolar World
8. Global Sanctions Must Punish N.Korea for Crypto Theft
9. North Korea expected to launch another ICBM before Nov. 29
10. Itaewon tragedy sparks debates on digital ethics
11. Senior diplomats of S. Korea, US, Japan hold phone talks over NK missile provocation
12. Managing potential conflict on Korean Peninsula
14. North Korea: Missile Tests Were Practice to Attack South, US
15. Philippines to urge peaceful resolution of Korean row
16. S. Korea's Navy retrieves suspected debris of NK missile that flew over NLL last week
17. K-Peace Festival - Peaceful Unificaiton Advsory Commitee