11/7/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, NOVEMBER 6 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (06.11.22) CDS comments on key events

3. Special Operations News Update - Nov 7, 2022 | SOF News

4. Xi Jinping has secured his power at home. Now he's stepping back out on the international stage

5. Refurbished Soviet tanks, HAWK missiles and more Phoenix Ghost drones coming soon to Ukraine

6. How the U.S. Navy Can Compete with China in the Gray-Zone

7. UK PM Rishi Sunak to take big step against China, may shut Confucius Institutes

8. Opinion | I helped fight terrorists at the CIA. I have some advice for the GOP.

9. Watch a lone Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly knock out a Russian tank

10. Putin Fires Back: Why the Ukraine War Will Get Even Bloodier

11. Buy Artillery Or Buy Coffins: The Russian Marine Corps’ Dire Choice As Its Troops Die In Record Numbers

12. [ANALYSIS] Experts see growing chances for arms control talks amid NK's rising belligerence

13. Why Dictators are Afraid of Girls: Rethinking Gender and National Security

14. Why Japan Is Gearing Up for Possible War With China

15. Teaching Irregular Warfare in the Era of Strategic Competition

16. David or Goliath? How Thinking Like a Small Nation Can Help Counter China

17. Special Ops Applies Ukraine Lessons to Indo-Pacific

18. US Special Forces will showcase first ever live fire of airdropped cruise missiles off Northern Norway

19. Biden’s ‘consequences’ for Saudi Arabia are reaping quiet results

20. Are We Living in the Modern Day Middle Ages? | A Conversation with Milo Jones

21. The power of inaction in Ukraine



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.

2. North Korea claims missile tests were simulated attack on U.S. and South Korean targets

3. North Korea says recent missile tests were just practice for "mercilessly" hitting South Korean and U.S. targets

4. Analysis: Sanctions fail to halt North Korea's accelerating weapons programs

5. North Korea makes no mention of ICBM in report on more than 80 missile tests

6. N.Korea Stole Billions from Crypto Accounts

7. Confronting the North Korean Question in a Post-Unipolar World

8. Global Sanctions Must Punish N.Korea for Crypto Theft

9. North Korea expected to launch another ICBM before Nov. 29

10. Itaewon tragedy sparks debates on digital ethics

11. Senior diplomats of S. Korea, US, Japan hold phone talks over NK missile provocation

12. Managing potential conflict on Korean Peninsula

13. Experts see growing chances for arms control talks amid NK's rising belligerence

14. North Korea: Missile Tests Were Practice to Attack South, US

15. Philippines to urge peaceful resolution of Korean row

16. S. Korea's Navy retrieves suspected debris of NK missile that flew over NLL last week

17. K-Peace Festival - Peaceful Unificaiton Advsory Commitee