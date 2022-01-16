1/16/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. CIA-trained Ukrainian paramilitaries may take central role if Russia invades

2. The age of heroism is over in Europe: There will be no more 'guerrilla wars'

3. Russia unleashes a politics-cyber-camouflage strategy against Ukraine

4. ‘We have to show strength’: Calls grow for U.S. to deter Russian hackers

5. How Foreign Spies Infiltrate US Police

6. ‘We’ll fight to the end.’ Ukraine defiant in face of Vladimir Putin’s phoney war

7. The Putin Puzzle: Why Ukraine? Why Now?

8. Russia's Hypersonic Weapons: Nothing More Than a Paper Tiger?

9. Texas Synagogue Hostages Freed by Elite FBI Rescue Team

10. China filling US-created vacuum in Middle East: Washington-based daily

11. Vietnam And Philippines Hedging Against China And US Interests In The South China Sea – Analysis

12. Philippines to acquire 32 new Black Hawk helicopters

13. Ressa warns: PH polls could see repeat of US Capitol attack if disinformation not stopped

14. Chinese Influence Operations - A Machiavellian Moment

15. Hamas claims it discovered a dolphin assassin sent by Israel. Experts say it's plausible, but more likely propaganda

16. People who study the origins of civil wars see 'indicators' the US is on the brink of conflict, Yale historian says



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources

2. Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea

3. North sends train to China after nearly two years of isolation

4. U.S. blasts North's railway-borne missile test

5. Don’t look up? (Oped on nK missile tests)

6. North Korea's missile launches aimed at diversifying arsenal: experts

7. Pyongyang missiles hint at long-term standoff with US

8. Ruling party's presidential candidate vows to resume tourism to Mount Kumgang

9. North Korea is testing hypersonic weapons. Should the West be worried?

10. DPRK warns against new sanctions

11. Reading Kim Jong Un the right way

12. ‘Second thoughts’: what makes North Korean defectors want to go back?

13. Americans are just learning what people in East Asia already know about masks.

