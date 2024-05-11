11/5/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Russia Suspected of Plotting to Send Incendiary Devices on U.S.-Bound Planes
2. In Next President’s Inbox: 10 Global Nightmares
3. Drones Are Not Artillery Yet
4. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, November 4, 2024
5. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November 4, 2024
6. The Defense Reformation (by Shyam Sankar Palantir CTO)
7. Russia suspected of sending incendiary devices on US- and Canada-bound planes, Wall Street Journal reports
8. DOD Announces New Director for Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
9. This Retired General Settled the 9/11 Case. Then the Defense Secretary Took Charge.
10. Meta Permits Its A.I. Models to Be Used for U.S. Military Purposes
11. Ukraine needs 500,000 more troops amid slowing mobilization, senior lawmaker says
12. The Next World War Starts Here (Northeast Asia)
13. The Self-Defense of American Democracy
14. How the War in Ukraine Could Go Nuclear—by Accident
15. Is Turkey’s Military the World’s Latest Paper Tiger?
16. Australian Explosives Giant Sees Dynamite Opportunity in North America
17. Harris and Trump are ignoring the US defense crisis
18. Cartels, Corruption, and Fentanyl: How Can US-Mexico Cooperation Address Shared Security Concerns?
19. How and why Russia is conducting sabotage and hybrid-war offensive
20. The Age of Incremental War
21. CIA Has Secret "Nonviolent" Way To Disable Large Ships: Report
22. The Theoretical Edge: Why Junior Officers Should Study Military Classics
Korean News Content:
1. Kim Jong Un’s Risky Embrace of Russia Is About His Regime’s Survival
2. PacNet #77 – Trump or Harris: The ROK-US alliance must meet challenges together
3. The Next World War Starts Here (Northeast Asia)
4. Ukraine says it has attacked North Korean troops in Kursk
5. Inexperienced, poorly trained and underfed: the North Korean troops heading to Ukraine
6. North Korea succession speculation swirls as Kim Ju-ae steps into the spotlight
7. From the bookshelf: ‘Engaging North Korea’
8. South Korea and EU worry about Russia's technology transfer in return for North Korea troops
9. North Korean soldiers reportedly face Ukrainian fire for first time since training in Russia
10. North Korea receiving cash, food, space technology from Russia in return for soldiers, South Korean lawmaker says
11. North Korea issues ominous "nuclear war" warning
12. N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles just ahead of U.S. election
13. Seoul-Washington nuclear MOU to help boost ties, avoid future conflict: industry official
14. S. Korea vows continued close cooperation with new U.S. administration
15. ROK, U.S. top officials meeting marks shift from 'unification dismissiveness'
16. A Psychological Operations Strategy for the Korean Peninsula from Lessons Learned in Ukraine