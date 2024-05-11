11/5/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russia Suspected of Plotting to Send Incendiary Devices on U.S.-Bound Planes

2. In Next President’s Inbox: 10 Global Nightmares

3. Drones Are Not Artillery Yet

4. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, November 4, 2024

5. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November 4, 2024

6. The Defense Reformation (by Shyam Sankar Palantir CTO)

7. Russia suspected of sending incendiary devices on US- and Canada-bound planes, Wall Street Journal reports

8. DOD Announces New Director for Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

9. This Retired General Settled the 9/11 Case. Then the Defense Secretary Took Charge.

10. Meta Permits Its A.I. Models to Be Used for U.S. Military Purposes

11. Ukraine needs 500,000 more troops amid slowing mobilization, senior lawmaker says

12. The Next World War Starts Here (Northeast Asia)

13. The Self-Defense of American Democracy

14. How the War in Ukraine Could Go Nuclear—by Accident

15. Is Turkey’s Military the World’s Latest Paper Tiger?

16. Australian Explosives Giant Sees Dynamite Opportunity in North America

17. Harris and Trump are ignoring the US defense crisis

18. Cartels, Corruption, and Fentanyl: How Can US-Mexico Cooperation Address Shared Security Concerns?

19. How and why Russia is conducting sabotage and hybrid-war offensive

20. The Age of Incremental War

21. CIA Has Secret "Nonviolent" Way To Disable Large Ships: Report

22. The Theoretical Edge: Why Junior Officers Should Study Military Classics



Korean News Content:

1. Kim Jong Un’s Risky Embrace of Russia Is About His Regime’s Survival

2. PacNet #77 – Trump or Harris: The ROK-US alliance must meet challenges together

3. The Next World War Starts Here (Northeast Asia)

4. Ukraine says it has attacked North Korean troops in Kursk

5. Inexperienced, poorly trained and underfed: the North Korean troops heading to Ukraine

6. North Korea succession speculation swirls as Kim Ju-ae steps into the spotlight

7. From the bookshelf: ‘Engaging North Korea’

8. South Korea and EU worry about Russia's technology transfer in return for North Korea troops

9. North Korean soldiers reportedly face Ukrainian fire for first time since training in Russia

10. North Korea receiving cash, food, space technology from Russia in return for soldiers, South Korean lawmaker says

11. North Korea issues ominous "nuclear war" warning

12. N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles just ahead of U.S. election

13. Seoul-Washington nuclear MOU to help boost ties, avoid future conflict: industry official

14. S. Korea vows continued close cooperation with new U.S. administration

15. ROK, U.S. top officials meeting marks shift from 'unification dismissiveness'

16. A Psychological Operations Strategy for the Korean Peninsula from Lessons Learned in Ukraine

