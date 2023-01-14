1/14/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JANUARY 13, 2023

2. Condoleezza Rice: U.S. Arming Ukraine 'Just Common Decency,' Upholding 'International Law'

3. Why Should We Listen to Gates and Rice About Ukraine?

4. How Finland Is Teaching a Generation to Spot Misinformation

5. Taiwan ready to assist Ukraine with digital reconstruction

6. Authorities Fear Extremists Are Targeting U.S. Power Grid

7. US-China chip war: America is winning

8. US carrier strike group begins operating in South China Sea as tensions with China simmer

9. Ukraine, Japan and the Korean War’s 21st-Century Parallel

10. The world has entered the fifth wave of anti-government terrorism

11. China committee, NDS commission signals new Congress will focus on Beijing

12. Beyond the Quad: Booming Security Cooperation Efforts in the Indo-Pacific

13. The 6 Horsemen of the Apocalypse for China

14. U.S. Policy Refuses to Win in Ukraine By Bing West

15. In Bakhmut, modern warfare meets World War I-style brutality.

16. Talking to an Investigative Reporter Who Exposed Chinese Influence in Canada

17. Bradley Fighting Vehicle Platoon Leader: Ukraine Can't Use Them Immediately to Fight Russia

18. Could Beijing Risk a Diversionary War Against Taiwan?

19. Hard-line House Republicans set up fight over military budget, Pentagon ‘wokeism’

Korean News Content:

1. Why US policy on North Korea should prioritize nonproliferation, not denuclearization

2. Biden, Kishida call for denuclearization of N. Korea, reaffirm cooperation with S. Korea

3. Ukraine, Japan and the Korean War’s 21st-Century Parallel

4. S. Korea's advanced Army unit, U.S. Stryker team hold joint drills near border with N. Korea

5. South Korean President Takes Aim at North Korea, U.S. With Nuclear Comments

6. US quickly downplays Yoon’s ‘nuclear prospect’

7. CNO Gilday: Expanding Military Cooperation Between South Korea, Japan 'A Necessity'

8. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Why are food prices skyrocketing at the start of the new year? Anxiety over food shortages leads to hoarding and even people wandering around after falling into financial ruin

9. Seung-Whan Choi: What could bring the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war

10. North Koreans struggle to escape, thanks to covid and Kim

11. South Korea vows to fix name errors of soldiers at US memorial

12. Why Biden is wrong about North Korea

13. 'Outrageous': South Korean President Under Fire for Considering Nuclear Weapons

14. South Korea: Mixed Progress on Rights