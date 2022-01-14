1/14/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. US warns Russia is sounding 'drumbeats of war' against Ukraine as crisis talks end with no breakthrough

2. 'Be afraid': Ukraine hit by cyberattack, Russia moves more troops

3. Swedes step up military contingency over Russian activity

4. Russia threatens military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela as diplomacy stalls

5. Biden Can No Longer Ignore Growing Iran-China Ties

6. FDD | Iraq election drubbing leaves Iran scrambling to save its militias

7. FDD | After Fox News report, Iran’s America-hating wrestling boss might be banned from US

8. The US Military Needs to Avoid a Linear Approach In a War with China

9. The U.S. Military Is a Helicopter Parent

10. Britain's MI5 spy service warns lawmakers over Chinese agent of influence

11. Podcast: Anytime, Anyplace: Air Force Special Operations Command in Future Irregular Warfare

12. Here’s What DOD’s International Security Nominee Learned from Russia’s 2014 Seizure of Crimea

13. The US is safer from jihadi terrorism 20 years after 9/11

14. Green Beret allowed to retire after sexually assaulting woman in Thailand

15. Woman who quit Air Force commando course questioned ‘highly suspicious’ lower standards

16. Imagining the unimaginable: The U.S., China and war over Taiwan

17. Why didn’t the FBI see the Capitol siege coming?

18. Memo to the president: A counterinsurgency strategy for America

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea fires 2 suspected ballistic missiles eastward: S. Korean military

2. N. Korea warns of 'stronger' reaction after U.S. imposes new sanctions

3. Seoul vows to continue efforts for humanitarian aid to N. Korea amid fresh U.S. sanctions

4. U.S. urges N. Korea to refrain from provocations following N. Korean warning

5. U.S. focused on consequences for N. Korea's missile tests: Blinken

6. Biden slaps first sanctions over Pyongyang’s weapons programs

7. Analysis: N.Korea’s 'hypersonic missile' tests raise military stakes in Asia

8. Did the military prepare to shoot down a North Korean missile from the West Coast?

9. North Korea Threatens ‘Stronger’ Reaction as U.S. Seeks Sanctions Over Missile Tests

10. North Korea’s goals in 2022: internal stability and nuclear development

11. Opinion | We can’t neglect North Korea for another year

12. North Korean hackers stole $400 million in cryptocurrency last year — and they're in no rush to cash out

13. North Korean hackers stole $400 million in cryptocurrency in 2021: report

14. Why Is North Korea Quiet? by John Bolton

15. Panetta: US Should Tell North Korea Provocations Put Regime at Risk

16. North Korean tire shortage grounds vehicles, disrupts commerce

17. Early warning systems first suggested North Korean missile could hit US, causing temporary scramble

18. North Korea's missile launches prompt US diplomat to reaffirm push to banish nukes

19. Former USFK chief says N.K. hypersonic launches, if true, can be reason to be 'very concerned'

20. S. Korea, U.S. mull delaying combined drills to April due to presidential election: sources

21. Breaking the Diplomatic Deadlock with North Korea

