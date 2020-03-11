11/3/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.
1. U.S. Cyber Command expands operations to hunt hackers from Russia, Iran and China
New York Times · Julian E. Barnes · November 2, 2020
Hunt them down and then......?
2. Palau makes US a military offer it shouldn’t refuse
Asia Times · Grant Newsham · November 2, 2020
I wonder in 10 to 20 years how we and the citizens of Palau will look back on this.
3. In hunt for virus source, W.H.O. let China take charge
New York Times · Selam Gebrekidan et al. · November 2, 2020
The WHO ... compromised? I hope we "won't get fooled again."
4. Vladimir Marugov murder: Russian 'Sausage King' killed in sauna with a crossbow
BBC · November 2, 2020
Truth is stranger than fiction. Sausage king? Sauna? Crossbow?
5. John Ivison: report on 'values war' with China deserves close look from Canadian policy-makers
National Post · John Ivison · November 2, 2020
Obviously, a Canadian view.
6. China’s ‘secret weapon’ against COVID-19 won’t work for post-pandemic economic recovery
Diplomat · Zhuoran Li · October 30, 2020
7. Buy American earmarks slip in: defense committees must act
Breaking Defense · Bill Greenwalt · October 28, 2020
8. Air Force purchase of Chinese drones spurs security concerns
Wall Street Journal · Brett Forrest & Gordon Lubold · November 2, 2020
I am told the risks are understood and mitigated. But not a good look.
9. Exploding the myth of Huawei’s 5G security risk
Asia Times · Michael MacDonald · November 2, 2020
Myth???
It seems like Asia Times is becoming a mouthpiece for the CCP. Of course, we should not expect Mr. McDonald to write anything criticizing Huawei since he is their chief digital officer.
10. 'Rebalancing of power': next president to face increasing complex geopolitical puzzle
Washington Times · Ben Wolfgang · November 2, 2020
But interestingly this election has not been about foreign policy and national security (external) to any great extent.
11. Speak softly and conceal a big stick: a diplomat’s strategy for competing with China
Strategy Bridge · George Bartle · November 3, 2020
From a serving Foreign Service Officer.
12. Intel community investing in biothreat detection tool
National Defense · Mandy Mayfield · November 2, 2020
I love the creativity of acronyms.
13. U.S.-backed ‘Quad’ starts joint naval exercises in India waters
Bloomberg · Sudhi Ranjan Sen · November 3, 2020
14. Was the secret RQ-180 stealth drone really photographed over the Mojave Desert?
Drive · Tyler Rogoway · November 2, 2020
15. But what does “rules-based order” mean?
Interpreter · Ben Scott · November 2, 2020
An important question. A view from Australia.
16. Intelligence isn’t just for government anymore
Foreign Affairs · Amy Zegart · November 2, 2020
17. United States: online views of the upcoming presidential election & possible violence
Babel Beacon · McDaniel Wicker · October 31, 2020
18. US elections are safer from foreign interference, but gaps remain
Defense One · Patrick Tucker · November 2, 2020
19. How can the United States move toward gender-neutral special forces?
Marine Corps University · Mariah Loukou
The PDF can be downloaded here.
20. The importance of teaching civic responsibility in America
RAND · Laura S. Hamilton · October 29, 2020
The most important subject that should be taught in all schools (but also by parents as well).
21. Getting the fait accompli problem right in U.S. strategy
War On the Rocks · Michael Kofman · November 3, 2020
22. Missionaries from a strange land: veterans and the society that sends them
War On the Rocks · Kori Schake & Aine Josephine Tyrrell · November 3, 2020
"The fact that a man is to vote forces him to think.”
- John Jay Chapman
“The vote is precious. It is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democratic society, and we must use it.”
- John Lewis
“The ballot is stronger than the bullet.”
- Abraham Lincoln