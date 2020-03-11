11/3/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. U.S. Cyber Command expands operations to hunt hackers from Russia, Iran and China

2. Palau makes US a military offer it shouldn’t refuse

3. In hunt for virus source, W.H.O. let China take charge

4. Vladimir Marugov murder: Russian 'Sausage King' killed in sauna with a crossbow

5. John Ivison: report on 'values war' with China deserves close look from Canadian policy-makers

6. China’s ‘secret weapon’ against COVID-19 won’t work for post-pandemic economic recovery

7. Buy American earmarks slip in: defense committees must act

8. Air Force purchase of Chinese drones spurs security concerns

9. Exploding the myth of Huawei’s 5G security risk

10. 'Rebalancing of power': next president to face increasing complex geopolitical puzzle

11. Speak softly and conceal a big stick: a diplomat’s strategy for competing with China

12. Intel community investing in biothreat detection tool

13. U.S.-backed ‘Quad’ starts joint naval exercises in India waters

14. Was the secret RQ-180 stealth drone really photographed over the Mojave Desert?

15. But what does “rules-based order” mean?

16. Intelligence isn’t just for government anymore

17. United States: online views of the upcoming presidential election & possible violence

18. US elections are safer from foreign interference, but gaps remain

19. How can the United States move toward gender-neutral special forces?

20. The importance of teaching civic responsibility in America

21. Getting the fait accompli problem right in U.S. strategy

22. Missionaries from a strange land: veterans and the society that sends them

1. U.S. Cyber Command expands operations to hunt hackers from Russia, Iran and China

New York Times · Julian E. Barnes · November 2, 2020

Hunt them down and then......?

2. Palau makes US a military offer it shouldn’t refuse

Asia Times · Grant Newsham · November 2, 2020

I wonder in 10 to 20 years how we and the citizens of Palau will look back on this.

3. In hunt for virus source, W.H.O. let China take charge

New York Times · Selam Gebrekidan et al. · November 2, 2020

The WHO ... compromised? I hope we "won't get fooled again."

4. Vladimir Marugov murder: Russian 'Sausage King' killed in sauna with a crossbow

BBC · November 2, 2020

Truth is stranger than fiction. Sausage king? Sauna? Crossbow?

5. John Ivison: report on 'values war' with China deserves close look from Canadian policy-makers

National Post · John Ivison · November 2, 2020

Obviously, a Canadian view.

6. China’s ‘secret weapon’ against COVID-19 won’t work for post-pandemic economic recovery

Diplomat · Zhuoran Li · October 30, 2020

7. Buy American earmarks slip in: defense committees must act

Breaking Defense · Bill Greenwalt · October 28, 2020

8. Air Force purchase of Chinese drones spurs security concerns

Wall Street Journal · Brett Forrest & Gordon Lubold · November 2, 2020

I am told the risks are understood and mitigated. But not a good look.

9. Exploding the myth of Huawei’s 5G security risk

Asia Times · Michael MacDonald · November 2, 2020

Myth???

It seems like Asia Times is becoming a mouthpiece for the CCP. Of course, we should not expect Mr. McDonald to write anything criticizing Huawei since he is their chief digital officer.

10. 'Rebalancing of power': next president to face increasing complex geopolitical puzzle

Washington Times · Ben Wolfgang · November 2, 2020

But interestingly this election has not been about foreign policy and national security (external) to any great extent.

11. Speak softly and conceal a big stick: a diplomat’s strategy for competing with China

Strategy Bridge · George Bartle · November 3, 2020

From a serving Foreign Service Officer.

12. Intel community investing in biothreat detection tool

National Defense · Mandy Mayfield · November 2, 2020

I love the creativity of acronyms.

13. U.S.-backed ‘Quad’ starts joint naval exercises in India waters

Bloomberg · Sudhi Ranjan Sen · November 3, 2020

14. Was the secret RQ-180 stealth drone really photographed over the Mojave Desert?

Drive · Tyler Rogoway · November 2, 2020

15. But what does “rules-based order” mean?

Interpreter · Ben Scott · November 2, 2020

An important question. A view from Australia.

16. Intelligence isn’t just for government anymore

Foreign Affairs · Amy Zegart · November 2, 2020

17. United States: online views of the upcoming presidential election & possible violence

Babel Beacon · McDaniel Wicker · October 31, 2020

18. US elections are safer from foreign interference, but gaps remain

Defense One · Patrick Tucker · November 2, 2020

19. How can the United States move toward gender-neutral special forces?

Marine Corps University · Mariah Loukou

The PDF can be downloaded here.

20. The importance of teaching civic responsibility in America

RAND · Laura S. Hamilton · October 29, 2020

The most important subject that should be taught in all schools (but also by parents as well).

21. Getting the fait accompli problem right in U.S. strategy

War On the Rocks · Michael Kofman · November 3, 2020

22. Missionaries from a strange land: veterans and the society that sends them

War On the Rocks · Kori Schake & Aine Josephine Tyrrell · November 3, 2020

"The fact that a man is to vote forces him to think.”

- John Jay Chapman

“The vote is precious. It is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democratic society, and we must use it.”

- John Lewis

“The ballot is stronger than the bullet.”

- Abraham Lincoln