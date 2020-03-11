11/3/2020 News & Commentary - Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. N. Korea says no confirmed cases of coronavirus: WHO

2. North Korean covid victims 'left to starve in secret quarantine camps'

3. Pence cartoon: "spooky"

4. New tools make North Korea's Kimsuky group more dangerous

5. Natural disaster preparedness in North Korea or lack thereof

6. Donald Trump's North Korea strategy must survive

7. Kim Yo Jong angered by UN criticism of the North's human rights situation

8. N. Korean officials try to talk people out of selling information for money

9. U.S. warns against dealing in N. Korean art

10. China supports end-of-war pact, says Beijing envoy

11. North Korea attempted to hack into COVID-19 vaccine developers data

12. South Korean base employees face new furlough worries over funding stalemate

13. North Korea rear commanders promoted, analyst says

14. [Column] S. Korea should carefully consider its own national interest regarding alliance with the US

15. US Asia allies Japan, South Korea build better China ties despite concerns

16. The quadruple threat: North Korea, China, Pakistan and Iran

17. Philippines gets $100-M loan from South Korea for COVID-19 response

Yonhap News Agency · julesyi@yna.co.kr · November 3, 2020

It is more important that the regime control the information than the actual virus.

I wonder what "intensified surveillance" is like in a state with already the highest level of surveillance of almost any country in the world.

2. North Korean Covid victims ‘left to starve in secret quarantine camps’

U.S. Sun · Debbie White · November 2, 2020

Of course, these reports are questionable.

Then again, I guess if you make anyone with COVID "quarantine" in secret camps until they starve to death, you do not have to report them as ever having COVID.

3. Pence cartoon: "spooky"

Daily NK · Gregory Pence · October 30, 2020

There is not much that can give us something to chuckle about when it comes to North Korea. But Gregory Pence tries to give us some humor.

4. New tools make North Korea's Kimsuky group more dangerous

Dark Reading · Jai Vijayan · November 2, 2020

More on north Korea's all-purpose sword.

I do love all the names.

5. Natural disaster preparedness in North Korea or lack thereof

HRNK Insider · Kim Myong & Greg Scarlatoiu · November 2, 2020

Emphasis on lack thereof.

6. Donald Trump's North Korea strategy must survive

National Interest · Doug Bandow · November 2, 2020

Praise from Doug Bandow.

7. Kim Yo Jong angered by UN criticism of the North’s human rights situation

Daily NK · Rob Lauler · November 3, 2020

Kim Yo Jong has also been sanctioned by the US for her complicity in human rights abuses. "Admit nothing. Deny everything, Make counter accusations."

8. N. Korean officials try to talk people out of selling information for money

Daily NK · Lee Chae Un · November 3, 2020

Information is valuable and profitable. Of course, for those buying information it makes such information suspect, especially if more sensational information brings more money. But the key point is this is another attempt at population and resource control measures from the regime to control (and continue to oppress) the Korean people living in the North.

9. U.S. warns against dealing in N. Korean art

Chosun Ilbo · Roh Suk-jo · November 3, 2020

10. China supports end-of-war pact, says Beijing envoy

Korea Joong Ang Daily · Sarah Kim & Esther Chung · November 3, 2020

Of course, China does, because it is a step toward the major objective of both China and North Korea: to get the US forces off the Korean peninsula despite their rhetoric to the contrary.

11. North Korea attempted to hack into COVID-19 vaccine developers data

Korea Times · Park Han-sol · November 3, 2020

This article cites the excellent work of my colleague, Mathew Ha.

12. South Korean base employees face new furlough worries over funding stalemate

Stars & Stripes · Kim Gamel · November 2, 2020

There are going to be long term problems for USFK. Even after we get this resolved, the effects of the furloughs are going to undermine confidence and trust among Korean national employees.

13. North Korea rear commanders promoted, analyst says

UPI · Elizabeth Shim · November 2, 2020

It is probably a translation issue, but the divisions noted below are designated corps except the 105th is a brigade and not a division (unless it has been increased to a division size unit, but I have not seen any reports of that).

14. [Column] S. Korea should carefully consider its own national interest regarding alliance with the US

Hankyoreh · Moon Chung-in · November 2, 2020

I agree that South Korea must consider its interest and I agree with the Korean Ambassador Lee and his remarks that have been criticized (wrongly in my view). However, I think Ambassador Lee's intent in his comments was to show the ROK/US alliance is stronger when South Korean assesses its interests rather than just maintaining the status quo of a 7 decades old alliance. I believe he truly intended to mean that a continual assessment of interests will reveal that it is a vital national interest for South Korea to have a strong ROK/US alliance. Moon Chung-in, despite his rhetoric, does not have the same view of the alliance.

I also disagree with the Moon Chung-in about China. It has already demonstrated its willingness to conduct economic warfare with the ROK. South Korea should not allow itself to be an economic "hostage" to China, but, if you follow Moon's reasoning, the South will always be held hostage. It must assess its interests and an objective assessment will reveal how South Korean should pursue alliances.

Remember Moon Chung-in is not a friend of the ROK/US alliance. Take his comments with a grain of salt, but we must keep in mind he is an advisor to President Moon.

15. US Asia allies Japan, South Korea build better China ties despite concerns

Newsweek · Tom O’Connor · November 2, 2020

The ROK and Japan must manage their relations with China. We must respect that. I believe they can (and must) do that without harming their alliance with the US.

16. The quadruple threat: North Korea, China, Pakistan and Iran

Israel National News · Dany Shoham · November 2, 2020

An interesting grouping of the threats from an Israeli perspective.

17. Philippines gets $100-M loan from South Korea for COVID-19 response

ABS CBN News · November 2, 2020

Again, South Korea is the only country that has moved from a major aid recipient to a major donor nation.

