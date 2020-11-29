11/29/2020 News & Commentary - Korea

News and Commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and Published by Riley Murray.

1. ARSOF in the Korean War

2. Infection tally below 500 for first time in 4 days; authorities mull tougher measures

3. S. Korea keeps capital area under Level 2 social distancing, raises other areas to Level 1.5

4. Army artillery school reports 17 COVID-19 infections

5. N. Korea steps up coronavirus quarantine in coastal areas: paper

6. The Implausibility of the ‘Vietnam Model’ for North Korea: The Security Factor

7. North Korean hackers tried to disrupt vaccine in South, says spy agency

8. North Korea authorised cyber gang to steal Britain's Covid vaccine secrets, sources say

9. China stays arrogant to maintain restrictions on Korean wave content

10. Exclusive: Suspected North Korean hackers targeted COVID vaccine maker AstraZeneca - sources

11. S. Korea to develop big data collection and analysis system for military logistics by 2025

12. North Korea toughens rules of entry to sea to fight coronavirus

13. U.S. lacking focus on partnership between Iran and North Korea regimes

14. N. Korea steps up virus control along inter-Korean border: state media

15. Moon's adviser calls for S. Korea to break away from 'U.S. or China' framework

1. ARSOF in the Korean War

With great regards and respect for the USASOC History office: I just came across this fantastic resource on ARSOF in the Korean War. Anyone who is interested in studying SOF history in Korea will want to begin with this excellent and what I would consider a foundational resource. Articles, research, references, and videos all begin at this single web page.

https://arsof-history.org/arsof_in_korea/index.html?

2. Infection tally below 500 for first time in 4 days; authorities mull tougher measures

en.yna.co.kr · by 김한주 · November 29, 2020

Very slight good news.

3. S. Korea keeps capital area under Level 2 social distancing, raises other areas to Level 1.5

en.yna.co.kr · by 김덕현 · November 29, 2020

4. Army artillery school reports 17 COVID-19 infections

en.yna.co.kr · by 유청모 · November 28, 2020

A relatively minor outbreak in the South Korean military. But we must keep our eye on the north Korean People's Army because an outbreak there will be catastrophic.

5. N. Korea steps up coronavirus quarantine in coastal areas: paper

en.yna.co.kr · by 송상호 · November 28, 2020

I fear the COLID storm is coming to the north.

6. The Implausibility of the ‘Vietnam Model’ for North Korea: The Security Factor

thediplomat.com · November 28, 2020

I think north Korea would love to adopt a "Vietnam model." Unfortunately, we are all focused on the post 1975 economic "Vietnam Model." The author is correct that the regime is likely unwilling to adopt that model given the current conditions, to include the regime's assessment of security conditions.

But there is a "Vietnam model" that we overlook but one that the regime is actually pursuing. Like north Vietnam it would like to broker a peace treaty with the US that would cause the withdrawal of US troops. It would like to see the US become overly focused on domestic issues. Once troops are fully withdrawn the regime will redouble its efforts to dominate the entire peninsula and if necessary, it will use force to do so because it will believe it has created the conditions to be successful. it will attack the South, assuming the US has lost the will to come to the aid of the South because there is no longer a US force presence, and seek to unify the peninsula under the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State just as north Vietnam did with the South. That is the "Vietnam model" the Kim family regime would like to copy. We need to understand the regime's political warfare strategy as well as its military strategy. They are mutually supporting.

7. North Korean hackers tried to disrupt vaccine in South, says spy agency

The Guardian · by Justin McCurry · November 27, 2020

Again, we should not be surprised by the regime's use of its all purpose sword.

8. North Korea authorised cyber gang to steal Britain's Covid vaccine secrets, sources say

The Telegraph · by Robert Mendick

The regime's all purpose sword is a global threat.

9. China stays arrogant to maintain restrictions on Korean wave content

donga.com

Buried lede: The THAAD controversy is not over.

But I wish the Moon administration would listen to the DONGA Ilbo editorial board.

10. Exclusive: Suspected North Korean hackers targeted COVID vaccine maker AstraZeneca - sources

Reuters · by Jack Stubbs · November 27, 2020

Tough days for AstraZeneca.

11. S. Korea to develop big data collection and analysis system for military logistics by 2025

en.yna.co.kr · by 오석민 · November 29, 2020

I would hope they could get this done sooner rather than later, especially given the advanced technological capabilities of South Korea.

12. North Korea toughens rules of entry to sea to fight coronavirus

Al Jazeera English

I would hate to be considered an ‘uncivilised and unhygienic element.’

13. U.S. lacking focus on partnership between Iran and North Korea regimes

washingtontimes.com

Follow the work of Dr. Bruce Becthol on north Korean proliferation. He has often counseled me saying if you see it in north Korea you will eventually see it in Iran.

14. N. Korea steps up virus control along inter-Korean border: state media

en.yna.co.kr · by 이해아 · November 29, 2020

Are they expecting defectors from the South?

But sea garbage? Is that really a vector for the virus? Will fish transmit the virus? Are they laying the groundwork to accuse the South of biological attack?

15. Moon's adviser calls for S. Korea to break away from 'U.S. or China' framework

m-en.yna.co.kr · by 김승연 · November 27, 2020

Moon Chung-in continues to demonstrate his unhelpfulness to the ROK/US alliance. The Moon administration would do well to break away from him.

“It is perfectly true, as the philosophers say, that life must be understood backwards. But they forget the other proposition: that it must be lived forwards.”

- This observation was made in 1843 by the Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard in a journal entry.

"Operatives are selected for their intelligence, courage, and natural resourcefulness in dealing with resistance groups."

- OSS Field Manual (1944)

“The badge of rank which an officer wears on his coat is really a symbol of servitude to his men.”

- General George S. Patton