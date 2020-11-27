11/24/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. Langevin supports DOD refocus on civilian oversight

Warwick Post · Rob Borkowski · November 25, 2020

We need to remove the personalities and conspiracy theories from the equation and focus on the importance of this action. And Congress, as evidenced by Rep. Langevin, wants this to be sustained.

2. No, the US Agency for Global Media does not compete with US commercial media

MountainRunner.us · Matt Armstrong · November 26, 2020

For all those who criticize USAGM, Voice of America, Radio Free Asia, RFE, RL, I recommend reading and pondering this important essay from Matt Armstrong.

3. Tapping Flournoy as SecDef Would Be a Really Big Deal

Defense One · Janine Davidson ·November 26, 2020

She is well qualified and respected. I hope the progressive wing of the Democratic party does not derail her nomination. A "natsec black belt?"

4. Why the Quad should focus on a strategy to contain China

National Interest · James Holmes · November 26, 2020

It is important the work done by the Trump administration is carried forward in a Biden administration.

5. Judge in Venezuela convicts 6 U.S. oil executives of corruption

New York Times · The Associated Press · November 26, 2020

Another evil regime that conducts "rule by law" and does not respect the rule of law.

6. How to save democracy from technology

Foreign Affairs · Francis Fukuyama, Barak Richman, & Ashish Goel · November 24, 2020

History has not ended. Democracy still needs defense.

"Middleware?" A new term for me.

7. U.S., Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt and road

Bloomberg · Miaojung Lin · November 27, 2020

8. Pompeo: we have 'force posture right' on radical Islamic terror

News Max · Eric Mack · November 26, 2020

9. Total Covid-19 cases in U.S. may be eight times higher than reported, scientists estimate

Forbes · Siladitya Ray · November 26, 2020

On the other hand, there are many who believe the statistics are inflated to make Americans afraid. Some believe that if someone tests positive for COVID but dies from some other cause, hospitals report them as dying of COVID.

10. Beijing doesn't want the U.S. to form an 'anti-China coalition' in the post-Trump era, consultancy says

CNBC · Abigail Ng · November 27, 2020

We cannot wish away competition with China, but China sure would like us to. And we should remember that alliances are a threat to China.

Here is a link to the consultancy, Control Risks.

11. Biden should revamp Asia-Pacific path, ditch Indo-Pacific idea

Global Times · November 25, 2020

Here it is in the CCP's own words through their own propaganda mouthpiece, the Global Times.

12. Climate change, terrorism top list of challenges facing US military

Military.com · Richard Sisk · November 25, 2020

The IG does not write the strategy or provide intelligence estimates. But it calls its report "Management Challenges." It can be downloaded here.

13. ‘Let’s build a digital Silk Road’: Xi Jinping looks to cement China’s ties with ASEAN

South China Morning Post · Laura Zhou · November 27, 2020

And, of course, China would want to be in charge of and control such a digital silk road.

14. Targeting North Atlantic Treaty Organization Article 5: assessing enhanced forward presence as a below war threshold response

Divergent Options · Steve MacBeth · November 25, 2020

15. PH air rorce unit shows off improved firepower, accuracy at anniversary rite

Inquirer.net · Frances Mangosing · November 26, 2020

16. Naval group opens office in Philippines with submarine deal in sight

Naval News · Xavier Vavasseur · November 26, 2020

France and the Philippines.

17. Pope Francis: a crisis reveals what is in our hearts

New York Times · Pope Francis · November 26, 2020

I have seen a lot of hearts revealed during the pandemic. Social media is especially revealing.

I am not Catholic, and I do not agree with every one of the Pope's policies and actions. But this is an example of (religious) leadership. Some other religious leaders, regardless of denomination can learn from the Pope.

18. How globalization undermined the case for western values

American Conservative · Kurt Hofer · November 27, 2020

19. Why did 74 million Americans vote for Trump? This sociologist has the answer

Haaretz · David B. Green · November 27, 2020

Those on both sides of the political spectrum should read and reflect on this article and the analysis of Professor Arlie Hochschild.

20. Fundraiser gives back to Alice Brock of hit thanksgiving song fame

NPR · Andrea Shea · November 26, 2020

For all those who listened to Alice's Restaurant yesterday (I made my daughter listen with me and we compared the politics of the 1960s with today's politics).

Fort those who have not listened to Arlo Guthrie recently here is a link to his epic song. Sit on the Group W bench while you listen to it.

"I think, what has this day brought me, and what have I given it?"

- Henry Moore

“… insurgency and counterinsurgency… have enjoyed a level of military, academic, and journalistic notice unseen since the mid-1960s. Scholars and practitioners have recently reexamined 19th- and 20th-century counterinsurgency campaigns waged by the United States and the European colonial powers, much as their predecessors during the Kennedy administration mined the past relentlessly in the hope of uncovering the secrets of revolutionary guerrilla warfare. The professional military literature is awash with articles on how the armed services should prepare for what the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) refers to as “irregular warfare,” and scholars, after a long hiatus, have sought to deepen our understanding of the roles that insurgency, terrorism, and related forms of political violence play in the international security environment.”

-William Rosenau, “Subversion and Terrorism: Understanding and Countering the Threat”

"Creative people are curious, flexible, persistent, and independent with a tremendous spirit of adventure and a love of play."

- Henri Matisse