11/23/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

1. Righting the course for America’s special operators
War On the Rocks · Mark E. Mitchell & Doug Livermore · November 23, 2020
An important essay explaining the Acting SECDEF's recent action on Special Operations by two people from the inside who know more about this action than anyone.
2. U.S. Navy admiral makes unannounced visit to Taiwan, sources say
Reuters · Yimou Lee & Phil Stewart · November 23, 2020
3. Biden chooses Antony Blinken, defender of global alliances, as Secretary of State
New York Times · Lara Jakes, Michael Crowley, & David E. Sanger · November 22, 2020
Alliances are a critical component of US national power.
4. US only 'marginally' ready for great power fight, new assessment finds
Military.com · Richard Sisk · November 22, 2020
A follow-up article on the Heritage Foundation report.
5. Pentagon to impose new coronavirus restrictions
Hill · Ellen Mitchell · November 20, 2020
6. International business needs grand strategy
Real Clear Defense · Michael Hochberg & Leonard Hochberg · November 21, 2020
I thought the international business grand strategy was to protect their shareholder's investment.
Here is the link to the report.
7. US special operators and Army artillerymen flex muscles in groundbreaking Black Sea drill
Stars & Stripes · John Vandiver & Immanuel Johnson · November 20, 2020
Use the right forces for the right missions.
8. Exit as voice: the silence of the flags
Strategy Bridge · Yvonne Chiu · November 23, 2020
A discussion of ethics (which we cannot discuss enough).
9. Experts tell lawmakers rapid Afghanistan withdrawal is a recipe for another terror attack
Military Times · Meghann Myers & Joe Gould · November 20, 2020
10. Bring US operational training and experimentation into the 21st century
Defense News · Thomas G. Mahnken & Regan Copple · November 23, 2020
11. America’s elite universities hide contributions from world’s worst human-rights abusers
National Review · Zachary Evans · November 23, 2020
12. Successful SM-3 weapons test offers missile defense opportunity
Defense News · Bradley Bowman & Behnam Ben Taleblu · November 21, 2020
13. There’s no George Kennan in the Trump Administration
Bloomberg · Hal Brands · November 22, 2020
14. Who’s the next CIA Director?
SpyTalk · Jeff Stein · November 22, 2020
More speculation.
15. China says it will respond to US admiral visit to Taiwan
Edge Markets · Yew Lun Tian · November 23, 2020
Curious minds want to know: what kind of response?
16. Trump's promise: US turns over weapons to Philippines
PhilStar Global · Patricia Lourdes Viray · November 23, 2020
So, we are going to use TOW missiles to fight terrorists in Mindanao?
17. Trump's purge of the Defense Department couldn't come at a worse time
National Interest · Arie Perliger · November 22, 2020
18. New regional trade deals to help China 'sustain its advantages' in global supply chains
CNBC · Evelyn Cheng · November 23, 2020
So, we won't be decoupling?
19. After fresh VFA extension, US reaffirms commitment to Philippines' rights in WPS
PhilStar Global · Patricia Lourdes Viray · November 23, 2020
20. Designed to deceive: do these people look real to you?
New York Times · Jeremy White · November 21, 2020
A fascinating article. You have to go to the web site to experience the Ai and the face changes.
21. There's no easy fix for Australia's special forces culture
Defense One · Damian Powell · November 22, 2020
22. Why millions don't trust the election results, despite no evidence of widespread fraud: experts
ABC News · Fergal Gallagher · November 22, 2020
23. Australian Defence Force chief Angus Campbell says mandatory helmet cameras for special forces a 'good idea'
ABC · Melissa Clarke · November 22, 2020
This is coming for all. I have heard this discussed for a number of years.
24. Hybrid war
International News · Dr Farrukh Saleem · November 22, 2020
A view from Pakistan.
“The general who advances without coveting fame and retreats without fearing disgrace, whose only thought is to protect his country and do good service for his sovereign, is the jewel of the kingdom.”
- Sun Tzu
"If you give a man the correct information for seven years, he may believe the incorrect information on the first day of the eighth year when it is necessary, from your point of view, that he should do so. Your first job is to build the credibility and the authenticity of your propaganda, and persuade the enemy to trust you although you are his enemy.”
- A Psychological Warfare Casebook Operations Research Office, Johns Hopkins University Baltimore (1958)
"There are four kinds of people in this world: those who make things happen; those who watch things happen; those who wonder what happened; those who don’t know that anything happened! I knew from a very early age that I wanted to be first on that list.”
- Mary Kay Ash