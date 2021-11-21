11/21/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Top U.S. admiral warns about China threat at Halifax forum

2. How the game of Go explains China’s aggression towards India

3. The world is entering a new era of big government

4. The Bad Guys Are Winning

5. Senators Have More Than 900 Ideas To Fix America’s Security

6. Hybrid Warfare in an Age of Wokeness by Srdja Trifkovic

7. The Pandemic’s Next Turn Hinges on Three Unknowns

8. Perspective | Weapons tests in space could shut down ATMs and ground your next flight

9. As Soldiers Abandon Notorious Myanmar Army, a Morale Crisis Looms

10. Thousands of Afghans evacuated during U.S. withdrawal awaiting resettlement

11. Collection of U.S. actions inconsistent with words on China

12. China reduces ties with Lithuania in Taiwan spat

13. FDD | Biden-Xi Summit Only Highlights Fundamental Differences Between U.S. and China

14. Commentary: Placing Terrorism in a Violent Non-State Actor Framework for the Great Power Competition Era

15. Enes Kanter: Move the Olympics for Peng Shuai’s Sake

16. F.B.I. Agents Became C.I.A. Operatives in Secret Overseas Prisons

17. Special forces testing Black Hawk helicopter with side-mounted electric motorcycles

18. These Are the Top 10 War Movies as Picked by an Actual Combat Veteran

19. Videos Said to Be of Peng Shuai Don’t Resolve Questions About Her Safety

Korean News Content:

1. Ruling party candidate challenges Constitution with idea on unification

2. How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years

3. Chronology of N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un

4. Why is North Korea known as the most isolated country in the world?

5. Boycotts of Beijing Olympics threaten Moon's diplomacy

6. U.S. envoy to visit Seoul for conference on U.N. peacekeeping

7. Army officer wounded in unidentified blast (South Korea)

8. N. Korea dismisses UN human rights resolution as outcome of ‘hostile policy’

9. Under decade of Kim's rule, N. Korea makes strides in nuke, missile capabilities