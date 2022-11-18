11/18/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. America Needs Futurists and Traditionalists to Think Clearly About War

2. Biden set to approve expansive authorities for Pentagon to carry out cyber operations

3. FBI head: China has ‘stolen more’ US data ‘than every other nation combined’

4. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, NOVEMBER 17 (Putin's War)

6. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (17.11.22) CDS comments on key events

7. How Defense Department Planning Horizons Can Better Avoid Strategic Surprise

8. Ban These Chinese Chipmakers from Pentagon Purchases

9. More than 30 Western components found in Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAVs – investigation

10. Harris to Defend Biden’s Indo-Pacific Strategy in Speech to CEOs

11. Kherson euphoria highlights the folly of a premature peace with Putin

12. Debris From Ruptured Nord Stream Pipelines Shows Traces of Explosives, Sweden Says

13. For the best NDAA, what to take from the House and Senate

14. US is running low on some weapons and ammunition to transfer to Ukraine

15. Army Preps for ‘Contested Logistics,’ Works to Boost Arms Production

16. Geography, Geostrategy and Military Operations

17. NDIA Policy Points: The Precarious State of U.S. Defense Stockpiles

18. China’s Xi Stacks Government With Science and Tech Experts Amid Rivalry With U.S.

19. Russia warms to U.S. prisoner swap for arms trader Bout

20. Russia’s Missing Peacemakers

21. Ukraine 'blows up Russian oil depot 190 miles from Moscow'

22. Listen to Xi Jingping about Taiwan

23. Beijing says PH, China should ‘reject unilateralism and acts of bullying’

24. Leaked FSB letters reveal civil war among Putin's allies

25. Data centers are physical and digital targets, says Pentagon’s Eoyang

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

2. Experts: Information Campaign Key to Pressuring North Korea

3. S. Korea's F-35A stealth jets hold guided bomb strike drills targeting N. Korea's missile launchers

4. North Korea fires ICBM into sea off Japan in 'brazen violation' of UN resolutions

5. Yoon orders execution of strengthened extended deterrence measures after N.K. missile launch

6. Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'

7. South Korea Reveals New Unmanned ‘Navy Sea GHOST’ Concept

8. N. Korean missile launches destabilize region: Pentagon

9. Police Expected the Halloween Crowd. Why Couldn’t They Stop the Disaster?

10. Young South Koreans Don’t Trust a State That Betrays Them

11. What Commentators Get Wrong (and Right) About North Korea

12. North Korea's internet temporarily knocked offline, researcher says

13. Rival parties quarrel over cash transfer to North Korea

14. [INTERVIEW] 'Seoul needs own nuclear weapons for denuclearization of Korean Peninsula'

15. 'Next year is turning point in strengthening US-Korea economic and security alliance': KITA