11/18/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. America Needs Futurists and Traditionalists to Think Clearly About War
2. Biden set to approve expansive authorities for Pentagon to carry out cyber operations
3. FBI head: China has ‘stolen more’ US data ‘than every other nation combined’
4. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, NOVEMBER 17 (Putin's War)
5. Biden set to approve expansive authorities for Pentagon to carry out cyber operations
6. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (17.11.22) CDS comments on key events
7. How Defense Department Planning Horizons Can Better Avoid Strategic Surprise
8. Ban These Chinese Chipmakers from Pentagon Purchases
9. More than 30 Western components found in Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAVs – investigation
10. Harris to Defend Biden’s Indo-Pacific Strategy in Speech to CEOs
11. Kherson euphoria highlights the folly of a premature peace with Putin
12. Debris From Ruptured Nord Stream Pipelines Shows Traces of Explosives, Sweden Says
13. For the best NDAA, what to take from the House and Senate
14. US is running low on some weapons and ammunition to transfer to Ukraine
15. Army Preps for ‘Contested Logistics,’ Works to Boost Arms Production
16. Geography, Geostrategy and Military Operations
17. NDIA Policy Points: The Precarious State of U.S. Defense Stockpiles
18. China’s Xi Stacks Government With Science and Tech Experts Amid Rivalry With U.S.
19. Russia warms to U.S. prisoner swap for arms trader Bout
20. Russia’s Missing Peacemakers
21. Ukraine 'blows up Russian oil depot 190 miles from Moscow'
22. Listen to Xi Jingping about Taiwan
23. Beijing says PH, China should ‘reject unilateralism and acts of bullying’
24. Leaked FSB letters reveal civil war among Putin's allies
25. Data centers are physical and digital targets, says Pentagon’s Eoyang
Korean News Content:
1. North Korea Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
2. Experts: Information Campaign Key to Pressuring North Korea
3. S. Korea's F-35A stealth jets hold guided bomb strike drills targeting N. Korea's missile launchers
4. North Korea fires ICBM into sea off Japan in 'brazen violation' of UN resolutions
5. Yoon orders execution of strengthened extended deterrence measures after N.K. missile launch
6. Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
7. South Korea Reveals New Unmanned ‘Navy Sea GHOST’ Concept
8. N. Korean missile launches destabilize region: Pentagon
9. Police Expected the Halloween Crowd. Why Couldn’t They Stop the Disaster?
10. Young South Koreans Don’t Trust a State That Betrays Them
11. What Commentators Get Wrong (and Right) About North Korea
12. North Korea's internet temporarily knocked offline, researcher says
13. Rival parties quarrel over cash transfer to North Korea
14. [INTERVIEW] 'Seoul needs own nuclear weapons for denuclearization of Korean Peninsula'
15. 'Next year is turning point in strengthening US-Korea economic and security alliance': KITA