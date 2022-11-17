11/17/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, NOVEMBER 16 (Putin's War)

2. DoD must 'think very differently' about armed conflict, cyber in light of Ukraine war: Official

3. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (16.11.22) CDS comments on key events

4. Russia launches more missile strikes, fighting rages in east Ukraine

5. Doomed to Failure — Russia’s Efforts to Restore its Military Muscle

6. Ukraine using French mobile DNA lab to investigate Russian war crimes

7. Wartime Ukraine’s Achilles’ Heel

8. G20's criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn't China

9. Opinion: Will China and Co. really dominate the 21st century? Asian decline is more likely

10. Giving OSINT A Seat at The Defense Intelligence Table

11. Mark Milley and the Coming Civil-Military Crisis

12. Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 267 of the invasion

13. McCarthy threatens to hold up key defense bill until next year

14. G20 delivers hard-fought declaration for peace

15. Letter to Certain Congressional Committees on Changes to the Legal and Policy Frameworks for the United States' Use of Military Force and Related National Security Operations

16. Without A Robust Sealift Capability, The U.S. Is No Superpower

17. Integrated deterrence: An excuse to spend less on defense?

18. AFSOC Commander Slife Nominated to Become Deputy Chief for Operations

19. CIA director met Zelensky in Kyiv as Russian missiles targeted capital

20. Milley tried to speak with Russian counterpart on Tuesday but was ‘unsuccessful’

21. Taiwan shows off military drones amid tensions with China

22. The Bias For Capability Over Capacity Has Created a Brittle Force

23. The New Cato Handbook Is Now Online

24. Air Force “Diversity” of Languages: A Strategic Concern



Korean News Content:

1. North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile After U.S. Summit With South Korea, Japan4`

2. North Korea warns US of 'fiercer' military action, tests short-range missile

3. Sohae Satellite Launching Station: Work Begins on the Vertical Engine Test Stand

4. (Yonhap Interview) Denuclearizing N. Korea is 'not unattainable,' dialogue efforts should go on: minister

5. China has vested interest in stopping N. Korean nuclear test: state dept.

6. Yoon and Saudi crown prince agree on economic cooperation

7. Yoon balanced Xi, Biden, Kishida on Southeast Asia trip

8. Korea, Saudi Arabia sign business deals worth $74 billion

9. Pompeo underlines China's role behind North Korea's nuclear program

10. Senior U.S. defense official visits S. Korea for briefing on U.S. strategic reviews

11. UN Third Committee passes N. Korea human rights resolutions for 18th consecutive year

12. North Korea stole $620m of crypto in March to fund missiles: NK special envoy

13. S. Korea, US discuss NK cyber threats

14. In the Koreas, why the denials about artillery for the Russo-Ukrainian war?

15. Leaders quietly work to ramp up pressure on N. Korea at G-20

16. South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy pivots toward US

17. Allies' talk seen as worsening DPRK strains

18. N. Korea unveils new stamp marking recent IRBM launch over Japan