11/16/2020 News & Commentary - Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. Choe Son Hui reworking N. Korea's foreign policy strategy toward US

Daily NK · Jang Seul Gi · November 16, 2020

How many people in the US government, current or past, know Choi? Perhaps we have had an effect on the regime? I am being very optimistic here and interpreting this as the possibility the regime may be willing to have substantive working level negotiations. My very pessimistic side tells me the regime is re-evaluating and adjusting its strategy to give the appearance of seeking working level negotiations when in reality it sees an opportunity to refine its political warfare strategy and long con with the new administration. As we move forward, we need to continually assess the regime asking two key questions:

Do we believe that Kim Jong-Un has abandoned the seven decades old strategy—that of subversion, coercion-extortion (blackmail diplomacy), and use of force to achieve unification dominated by the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State to ensure the survival of the mafia like crime family cult known as Kim family regime? In support of that strategy, do we believe that Kim Jong-Un has abandoned the objective to split the ROK/US Alliance and get US forces off the peninsula? Has KJU given up his divide to conquer strategy - divide the alliance to conquer the ROK?

We must evaluate changes in the regime's strategy by assessing these two questions.

2. The underground movement trying to topple the North Korean regime

New Yorker · Suki Kim · November 16, 2020

A long article that details: Adrian Hong; his efforts with LINK; the NGO work he did; Free Joseon; the "rescue" of Kim Han Sol; the Madrid incident at the North Korean embassy, and his subsequent efforts to remain in hiding.

My thoughts on supporting Korean unification and resistance in North Korea are here.

Should The United States Support Korean Unification And If So, How? (International Journal of Korean Studies, Vol. XVIII, No. 1)

Unification Options and Scenarios: Assisting A Resistance (International Journal of Korean Unification Studies, Vol. 24, No. 2, 2015, 127–152)

3. An interview with the U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Korea

USNI · Proceedings · November 2020

A classic line from the Ambassador! "Right now, I’d like to fly anything other than my BMD-1A. (That’s Big Mahogany Desk.)"

On a serious note, this interview covers a lot of ground, not only about our linchpin alliance but also insights about DOD, DOS, China, and a free and open INDOPAFIC.

4. N.K. leader presides over politburo meeting in first public appearance in 25 days

Yonhap News Agency · 장재순 · November 16, 2020

A Kim Jong-Un sighting - time to restart the "Kim watch clock."

5. With Joe Biden in charge, no more flashy Kim Jong Un summits

Wall Street Journal · Andrew Jeong · November 16, 2020

An ominous subtitle: "The president-elect will be the first to enter office with a North Korea that has shown an ability to hit the U.S. mainland with a missile"

6. N.Korea's Kim orders tightening of anti-virus measures amid global pandemic -KCNA

National Post · Sangmi Cha & Peter Cooney (Reuters) · November 15, 2020

Kim is afraid, very afraid of COVID-19.

7. One of Biden’s first acts as president-elect was to antagonize Kim Jong Un

Daily Beast · Donald Kirk · November 16, 2020

The message I was referring to in my comment below was, in addition to his attendance at the Veteran's Day ceremony, Biden's op-ed in Yonhap News on October 30.

8. Korea must stop taking Chinese chicanery lying down

Chosun Ilbo · November 16, 2020

South Korea must deal with China as it really is and not as it wishes it would be.

9. U.S. ambassador congratulates four Korean Americans on winning U.S. House elections

Yonhap News Agency · 김승연 · November 16, 2020

Again, Koreans are very proud of their Korean Americans, who were elected to Congress in the US, and the Ambassador acknowledges their success.

10. Why is North Korea so good at cybercrime?

Diplomat · Jason Bartlett · November 13, 2020

Necessity is the mother of invention and desperation is the father of illicit activities. The regime's "all-purpose sword" is a critical capability for survival of the regime and its ability to advance its strategy.

11. ICBM test or talks? Why North Korea might negotiate with Joe Biden

National Interest · Robert E. Kelly · November 15, 2020

North Korea will negotiate especially if Kim thinks he can successfully execute his political warfare strategy and long con through negotiation. But we should recognize that will only be one line of effort toward the regime's objective to dominate the peninsula under the domination of the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State.

The short-term objective of negotiations will be to get sanctions relief while keeping his nuclear weapons.

12. Seoul sends a series of signals to Tokyo

Dong-A Ilbo · Young-Sik Kim · November 16, 2020

The one signal that President Moon and Prime Minister Suga need to send the other is the commitment to prioritize national security and national prosperity while they separately manage the historical issues.

13. Ruling party lawmakers head to U.S. for discussions on N.K., alliance following Biden's election

Yonhap News Agency · 고병준 · November 15, 2020

14. S. Korea warns of another wave of pandemic as new virus cases over 200 for 3rd day

Yonhap News Agency · 김은정 · November 16, 2020

We cannot get a worldwide vaccine and vaccination program fast enough.

15. 8 members of voice phishing ring arrested amid suspicions of link to N.K. hacker

Yonhap News Agency · 이원주 · November 16, 2020

Witting or unwitting?

16. S. Korea decides to spend 1.95 bln won to transform DMZ guard post into museum

Yonhap News Agency · 이원주 · November 16, 2020

The Arrowhead area is a "beautiful" historic site. If the guard post is the one on the high ground overlooking Arrowhead in the 5th Division AOR, it could use a good infusion of cash to improve it, but it focuses more on the war and the threat and will have to be revamped to include inter-Korean reconciliation. Yes, there needs to be peace and conciliation, but the Korean people in the South also must not be allowed to forget or overlook the remaining existential threat the North poses.

17. Moon mulls cabinet shake-up to affect three to four ministers: sources

Yonhap News Agency · 이치동 · November 16, 2020

I did not see this coming. Foreign Minister Kang has a very tough job having to compete with the Ministry of Unification, the NIS, and the advisors in the Blue House.

18. Remains of 2 Korean independence fighters repatriated from U.S.

Yonhap News Agency · 오석민 · November 16, 2020

"Propaganda vs. Truth. How can I tell them apart? The answer is simple: If you agree with it, it is the truth. If you don't agree, it's propaganda."

- Psychological Warfare , Second Edition, by Paul Linebarger, Combat Forces Press, Washington D.C. 1954

"General Melchett: 'If nothing else works, a total pig-headed unwillingness to look facts in the face will see us through.'”

- “Blackadder Goes Forth”

"The young always have the same problem - how to rebel and conform at the same time. They have solved this by defying their parents and copying one another."

- Quentin Crisp