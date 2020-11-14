11/14/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News and Commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and Published by Riley Murray.

1. Initial Message to the Department: Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller released his initial message to the Defense Department.

The PDF is at this link: https://media.defense.gov/2020/Nov/14/2002535407/-1/-1/0/INITIAL-MESSAGE-TO-THE-DEPARTMENT.PDF?source=GovDelivery

Key excerpt:

"As we prepare for the future. we remain committed to finishing the war that Al Qaida brought to our shores in 2001. This war isn't over. We are on the verge of defeating Al Qaida and its associates, but we must avoid our past strategic error of failing to see the fight through to the finish. Indeed, this fight has been long, our sacrifices have been enormous. and many are weary of war - I'm one of them - but this is the critical phase in which we transition our efforts from a leadership to supporting role. We are not a people of perpetual war - it is the antithesis of everything for which we stand and for which our ancestors fought. All wars must end."

2. Want to work for Biden? Better send your information in soon.

Defense News · by Aaron Mehta · November 13, 2020

If you did not get your email then I guess it is too late to apply to work in the administration (I did not get one!! Not that I expected one)

3. Al Qaeda's No. 2, Accused in U.S. Embassy Attacks, Was Killed in Iran

The New York Times · by Adam Goldman · November 14, 2020

A pretty bold operation. Always good to remove another terrorist from the global battlefield. Now for the blowback.

4. Esper replacement Chris Miller tells US troops: 'It's time to come home'

foxnews.com · by Brie Stimson

This looks like this could be the real proximate cause for Esper's firing: "Shortly before he was fired, Esper reportedly sent a classified memo to the White House, warning against lowering troops levels any further because of conditions on the ground, including ongoing violence, the potential danger to remaining troops and the harm it could cause to U.S. alliances in the region, The Washington Post reported, citing current and former officials speaking on condition of anonymity."

5. 'The long knives are out': The Pentagon purge may be less about a Trump plan than end-of-presidency chaos and revenge

news.yahoo.com · by Sean D. Naylor and Jenna McLaughlin · November 13, 2020

This article covers a lot of ground from the firing and resignations to the conspiracy theories to the transition process (or lack thereof).

6. Microsoft: Russian, North Korean hackers target vaccine work

AP · by FRANK BAJAK · November 13, 2020

No surprise here.

7. The revenge of Col. Douglas Macgregor

responsiblestatecraft.org · by Mark Perry · November 12, 2020

Probably the only positive article on Macgregor comes from the Quincy Institute's Responsible Statecraft.

8. A worried Asia wonders about a Biden administration

taipeitimes.com – by Foster King

Certainly, US domestic issues will dominate but any administration must be able to walk and chew gum and deal with domestic and foreign policy issues simultaneously (though the one of the key points of strategy is the ability to prioritize). It will all be dependent on the team the new administration puts in place.

9. Why is US Army still training with China's PLA?

asiatimes.com · by Grant Newsham · November 12, 2020

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer? Know yourself and know your enemy?

Sarcasm aside, this is a brutal critique of the US military in general and the US Army in particular.

10. Philippine Military Kills 7 Suspected Militants in 2 Southern Raids

benarnews.org – by Richel V. Umel



11. More Green Card Holders Are Becoming U.S. Citizens

WSJ · by Jo Craven McGinty

An interesting development and some interesting statistics. We are a melting pot.

12. US-China military talks aim to ease tensions with COVID-19 prevention focus

The Korea Times · November 13, 2020

A Chinese view to counter Grant Newsham's article in Asia Times criticizing this military engagement.

13. Military Geography and Military Strategy

warroom.armywarcollege.edu · by Thomas Bruscino · November 12, 2020

Everyone should have a copy of the late John Collins' book, Military Geography on their bookshelf. https://www.amazon.com/Military-Geography-Professionals-John-Collins/dp/1478267313

I have long recommended the five key subjects that should part of all PME programs are the following:

Military History

Military Theory

Military Geography

Operational Art

Military Strategy

https://smallwarsjournal.com/jrnl/art/thoughts-on-professional-military-education-after-9-11-iraq-and-afghanistan-in-the-era-of-f

14. As China's military confidence grows, it's now looking to 'design' how war is fought

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/military/article/3109585/chinas-military-confidence-grows-its-now-looking-design-how-war - by Kristin Huang – 13 November 2020



15. Starting Dec. 1, Cybersecurity Is No Longer Optional

breakingdefense.com · by Kelsey Atherton

16. Biden considers Angus King for top intelligence post

Politico

