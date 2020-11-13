11/13/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. Trump wasn’t wrong about China. But here’s how Biden can do a better job.

Washington Post · Stewart Baker · November 12, 2020

There is probably better advice than the very first paragraph. This should be sent to all members of the transition team. Although it may be counterintuitive to many and many may be blinded by partisan politics, there is a lot in the national security realm that should be continued. The bottom line is the incoming administration needs to not throw the baby out with the bathwater and it needs to avoid the idea that all ideas that do not come from the Biden team are not good.

2. Outgoing Syria envoy admits hiding US troop numbers; praises Trump’s Mideast record

Defense One · Katie Bo Williams · November 12, 2020

Managing personnel numbers in a complex environment is a real challenge. I feel for all the J1 personnel officers in all the units. Force caps and number constraints are some of the worst things to impose on any operation!

3. Political warfare: strategies for combating China’s plan to “win without fighting”

USMCU · Kerry K. Gershaneck · November 2020

I just received notice today the Marine Corps University Press just published this new report. Of course, I have not read it yet, but, based on my quick scan, I think it could be a useful report.

4. An "oh so social" conversation series courtesy of the OSS Society

OSS Society

Note: you rarely get 5 icons of the national security world together for a talk like this (Vickers, Gates, Panetta, McRaven, and Petraeus in the last one of the 5 video talks). I highly recommend this series (truth in advertising, I am in one of them). Click on the individual images at the link to watch.

5. Trump bars Americans from investing in firms that help China’s military

Wall Street Journal · Gordon Lubold & Dawn Lim · November 12, 2020

This is interesting.

6. Joint statement from Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and Sector Coordinating Council executive committees

National Association of State Election Directors · November 12, 2020

Of course, this will not mean anything to everyone. I am sure it will be dismissed as someone's propaganda.

7. Department of Homeland Security calls election "the most secure in American history"

Axios · Shawna Chen · November 12, 2020

8. New DoD adviser has made controversial proposal: get rid of the Marine Corps

Military.com · Richard Sisk & Gina Hawkins · November 12, 2020

I hope he has a good security detail (tongue in cheek).

9. ‘A black eye’: why political polling missed the mark. Again.

New York Times · David Leonhardt · November 12, 2020

Perhaps no one will ever trust polling again.

10. Biden team reaching out to former Mattis officials for help with transition

Politico · Lara Seligman · November 12, 2020

Of course, the Biden team will write new NSS and NDS documents. However, the current ones have some very good and important concepts. I hope the Biden team will keep the fundamentals of the NSS and NDS in the next iterations.

11. New US Army museum opens on Veterans Day

Voice of America · Deborah Block · November 11, 2020

I look forward to seeing this.

12. Department of Defense announces cost of living increase to retired pay

US Department of Defense · November 12, 2020

1.3%

13. Biden’s military brain trust includes former Navy, Marine Corps top leaders

Military.com · Gina Harkins · November 12, 2020

Personnel is policy and policy is personnel.

14. All Sides news site

All Sides

Someone flagged this web site for me. It is a very interesting presentation of the news with each major story having a link to the left, right, and center.

15. America’s biggest adversaries have been mostly silent on Biden’s election

FDD · Thomas Joscelyn · November 12, 2020

Kim Jong-Un will be disappointed that he is not mentioned along with China, Russia, and Iran. He is probably working on a new love letter.

16. Cambodian Defense Chief defends demolition of second US-funded building at Ream Naval Base

Radio Free Asia · Khmer Service, Samean Yun, & Joshua Lipes · November 10, 2020

The Defense Minister doth protest too much.

17. Coronavirus live updates: U.S. cases top 150,000 for first time

Wall Street Journal · David Hall · November 13, 2020

Can we get a handle on this?

18. Pyongsan uranium mines: despite typhoons, mining and processing operations continue

38 North · Peter Makowsky, Frank Pabian, & Jack Liu · November 12, 2020

Everything to do with nuclear weapons and missiles and conventional military modernization continues in North Korea.

19. Is China preparing to set up an ADIZ in the South China Sea with Taiwan in mind?

Diplomat · Lu Li-shih · November 13, 2020

Types of aircraft intruding in Taiwan’s Southwest Air Defense Identification Zone reveal PLA intent.

20. Pathfinder School at Fort Benning slated to officially get the ax

Army Times · Kyle Rempfer · November 12, 2020

Oh no! The school with the most coveted and best-looking badge!

21. US military 'using private spy planes' to keep watch on China

9News · Richard Wood · November 13, 2020

This kind of information could put all kinds of private aircraft and non-standard aviation at risk.

22. MBA alumnus and U.S. Army veteran takes on military staffing company COO role amid COVID-19 outbreak

University of South Carolina · Clair McGrath · November 11, 2020

Another great American with whom I have had to the honor of serving.

23. Myths about vote tampering could persist for years, say experts

Defense One · Patrick Tucker · November 12, 2020

Nothing will convince those who believe these myths.

24. The next decade could be even worse

Atlantic · Graeme Wood · November 12, 2020

A depressing read. I hope his iron laws will rust and crumble.

"Riches are apt to betray a man into arrogance."

-Joseph Addison

"The truest characters of ignorance are vanity, and pride, and arrogance."

- Samuel Butler

“There are many men of principle in both parties in America, but there is no party of principle."

- Alexis de Tocqueville