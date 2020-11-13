11/13/2020 News & Commentary - Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. N.K. leader out of public eye for 23rd straight day

Yonhap News Agency · 이원주 · November 12, 2020

The Kim Jong-Un watch continues. I am sure he loves seeing these reports. Miss me yet?

2. North Korea thinks that smoking can spread coronavirus

National Interest · Stephen Silver · November 12, 2020

This is what happens when you use "Juche-based science."

3. Shining a light on North Korea’s illicit shipping and sanctions evasion practices

Maritime Fairtrade · Kok Leong Lee · November 6, 2020

Excellent discussion with my colleague, Mathew Ha.

4. Interview: ‘North Korean refugees in China are not protected by anyone,’ says refugee-turned-lawmaker in South

Radio Free Asia · November 11, 2020

In addition to being a moral imperative, human rights is a national security issue. I hope Ji Seong-ho can use his office to influence the Moon administration to take north Korean human rights seriously.

5. Ministry renews calls for N. Korea to act in 'discreet, wise and flexible' manner after Biden's election

Yonhap News Agency · 고병준 · November 13, 2020

Discreet, wise, and flexible. Words Kim Jong-un would never understand. Yes, I say that with some sarcasm. But on a serious note, these are ideas that express the assumptions about the regime upon which the Moon administration bases its policies and strategies. The administration must reassess its assumptions and Moon and Biden must align their assumptions based on an objective understanding of the nature of the Kim family regime and its objectives and strategies.

6. N. Korea's propaganda outlet claims country developed satellite-based maritime data system

Yonhap News Agency · 고병준 · November 12, 2020

Hmmm...

7. South Korea's Hyper-Tube Train Hits Major Milestone with 621 MPH

Interesting Engineering · Fabienne Lang · November 12, 2020

Very cool. Good work, Korea.

8. Sketching Out North Korea’s Possible Joe Biden Strategy

National Interest · Jason Bartlett · November 12, 2020

I am going to beat this horse: deterrence, defense, denuclearization, the Korea question (unification), using a superior form of political warfare based on a rock-solid ROK/US alliance, and realistic assumptions of the nature of the Kim family regime and its strategy and objectives.

9. Korea to sign China-led mega FTA

Chosun Ilbo · Ahn Jun-yong · November 13, 2020

Will South Korea continue to be an economic hostage to China??? We really hurt ourselves by pulling out of TPP. It is probably too late now, but imagine where we would be if we had led the way on TPP four years ago. I believe we would have been in a much better position to compete economically with China.

10. N. Korea continues crackdown on use of Chinese-made mobile phones

Daily NK · Kang Mi Jin · November 13, 2020

Yes, such calls must stop. The regime cannot have the Korean people using communications means that will rapidly transmit information, which includes the especially "damaging" information about the outside world.

11. North Koreans’ Twitter accounts ‘rare propaganda move’?

Korea Times · Yonhap · November 13, 2020

I would think the regime would rather embrace Parlor rather than Twitter (tongue in cheek). But on a serious note, this is something we should be observing and figuring out how to exploit.

The Uriminzokkiri twitter in English only posts links to its propaganda articles. It is pretty lame and boring.

12. S. Korea should send strong message to N. Korea not to make provocations: ex-U.N. chief

Yonhap News Agency · 최수향 · November 13, 2020

I hope Ban Ki-moon runs for President in South Korea.

13. New virus cases spike to over 2-month high, tougher restrictions under review

Yonhap News Agency · 김은정 · November 13, 2020

It is all relative. This looks bad in South Korea, but it is nothing compared to what is happening in the US. It seems like the virus may be getting stronger around the world. Or people just do not have the discipline to sustain implementation the right countermeasures.

14. North Korean government continues to strengthen market control

North Korea Economy Watch · Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein · November 13, 2020

This is what it is all about for the regime. Control. Maximum control. Control over every aspect of North Korea.

15. North Korea dubs global atomic watchdog a 'dancing marionette'

Reuters · Michelle Nichols · November 11, 2020

I always admire the rhetoric of the North's Propaganda and Agitation Department.

16. New evidence suggests North Korea has a naval marine mammal program

USNI · H I Sutton · November 12, 2020

I wonder if the animal rights groups will go to North Korea to protest this program (note: sarcasm).

17. Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit South Korea in next few weeks, Yonhap says

South China Morning Post · Eduardo Baptista · November 12, 2020

I have not seen any other reporting on this.

"Riches are apt to betray a man into arrogance."

-Joseph Addison

"The truest characters of ignorance are vanity, and pride, and arrogance."

- Samuel Butler

“There are many men of principle in both parties in America, but there is no party of principle."

- Alexis de Tocqueville