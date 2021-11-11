11/11/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. PODCAST: A Hard Look at War with Veterans Fatima and Jason

2. To Honor Our Vietnam Veterans, Help At-Risk Afghans Today

3. Xi’s third term is not yet a done deal

4. Xi, Biden call will have Taiwan front and center

5. Honor Veterans by Having the Will to Win a War

6. How Army special ops can push back against Russian aggression

7. 100 years of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

8. Department of Defense Releases Annual Demographics Report — Modest Increase of Women in the Active Duty Force

9. China's leader Xi warns against 'Cold War' in Asia-Pacific

10. New camera footage from Niger ambush bolsters case for medal upgrades, moms of fallen soldiers say

11. Opinion | Veterans of the Afghanistan war deserve their own parade

12. CYBERCOM has conducted 'hunt-forward' ops in 14 countries, deputy says

13. The U.S. Military Isn’t Ready to Confront China

14. In Defense of Competition (Irregular Warfare and Competitive Statecraft in Strategic Competition)

15. When the War Ended, My Life as a Veteran Began

16. Most Americans don’t know how long the Global War on Terror has lasted: poll

17. Analysis | ‘I think we should throw those books in a fire’: Movement builds on right to target books

18. CACI Wins $785 Million Task Order with U.S. Army Special Operations Command

19. Taiwan hits back after Paul Keating says its status ‘not a vital Australian interest’

20. Air Force special operations general visits Japan to gain insight on seaplanes

21. The World Is Fed Up With China’s Belligerence

22. Hollywood is already making a movie about the Afghanistan withdrawal

23. “Thank You For Your Service” is More than Enough

24. Not the 1990s Again: Rethinking US Strategy for Afghanistan Under the Taliban

Korean News Content:



1. North Korea Intensifies War Against Foreign Influence

2. North Koreans struggling with high prices, banknote shortages, and tougher ideological rules

3. U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy discusses North Korea, alliance, supply chains in Seoul

4. Foreign minister says S. Korea-U.S. talks over end-of-war declaration in final stages

5. Despot Kim not seen in public for over a month sparking fresh health rumours

6. North Korean prisoners are lined up for gruelling work in rare photos

7. Could the U.S. Navy Strangle North Korea with a Naval Blockade?

8. Is Korea Overdependent on China?

9. North Korean hackers target the South's think tanks through blog posts

10. North Korea teeters on the brink of famine as winter approaches

11. Joe Biden Must Change His North Korea Policy

12. A North Korean defector is on the run in China after escaping from prison 23 days ago, with police offering a $31,000 reward

13. Seoul rejects refugee claims by Chinese N. Korean defectors

14. What's behind the global K-pop and Korean film takeover?

