11/11/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News and Commentary by Dave Maxwell.

1. Biden landing team for Pentagon announced

2. Ponder the Rewards of Military Service

3. The Worst Day of the Pandemic Since May

4. Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers resign after China ruling

5. Taiwan Issues Rare Confirmation That U.S. Special Operators Are Training On The Island

6. U.S. Tried a More Aggressive Cyberstrategy, and the Feared Attacks Never Came

7. Biden will place Asia back at the centre of foreign policy - but will his old-school diplomacy still work?

8. K-pop band Blackpink prompt anger in China by holding baby panda without gloves

9. Philippines Extends Stay Order on Military Deal With U.S.

10. US 'disappointed' as Cambodia razes another military facility

11. US human rights ripped by Russia, China, North Korea during UN panel

12. American Military History is Wrong

13. 2020 Is An Election Security Success Story (So Far)

14. Remembering When the Memories Are No Longer Our Own

15. Special forces veteran and Stanford scholar applies data and scholarship to conflict

16. Department of Veterans Affairs Approves Green Beret Foundation Accreditation

17. Pentagon refutes reports that Marine Raiders are training forces on Taiwan

Defense News · by Aaron Mehta · November 10, 2020

Here is the link to all the transition/landing teams for all the agencies: https://buildbackbetter.com/the-transition/agency-review-teams/

Personnel is policy or policy is personnel. I think you can make some assessments on the future of certain policies based on the personnel who will be recommending the personnel.

2. Ponder the Rewards of Military Service

WSJ · by H.R. McMaster

3. The Worst Day of the Pandemic Since May

defenseone.com · by Alexis C. Madrigal and Erin Kissane

Wow. What are we going to do? We cannot wait for a vaccine.

4. Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers resign after China ruling

BBC

This says it all. How would you like to live in a country that makes these kinds of loyalty demands: "Either way, now the city government has been empowered to remove any pro-democracy politician who is seen to have acted with insufficient loyalty to the motherland in the future."

5. Taiwan Issues Rare Confirmation That U.S. Special Operators Are Training On The Island

thedrive.com · by Thomas Newdick · November 10, 2020

I have not yet seen any significant propaganda response from the CCP.

6. U.S. Tried a More Aggressive Cyberstrategy, and the Feared Attacks Never Came

The New York Times · by David E. Sanger · November 9, 2020

Good work by CYBERCOM.

7. Biden will place Asia back at the centre of foreign policy - but will his old-school diplomacy still work?

theconversation.com · by Nick Bisley

Of course, the title question is the $64,000 one!

8. K-pop band Blackpink prompt anger in China by holding baby panda without gloves

The Guardian · by Justin McCurry · November 11, 2020

The battlefield of soft power.

9. Philippines Extends Stay Order on Military Deal With U.S.

Bloomberg · by Andreo Calonzo · November 11, 2020

10. US 'disappointed' as Cambodia razes another military facility

news.yahoo.com · November 10, 2020

It seems for all intents and purposes Cambodia is being absorbed by China.

11. US human rights ripped by Russia, China, North Korea during UN panel

New York Post · by Emily Jacobs and Aaron Feis · November 10, 2020

Admit nothing, deny everything, and make counter accusations. We have ceded our place on the battlefield of international organizations as we no longer desire to compete there.

12. American Military History is Wrong

mwi.usma.edu · by Glenn M. Harned · November 11, 2020

Truth in lending. I was a team leader and then battalion S3 for COL Harned.

This is a provocative thesis: "The "So what?" is that our study of American military history has failed our profession and our nation. American military history as taught in professional military education institutions (and more generally in our public education system) is wrong and fosters a strategic culture inconsistent with strategic reality."

Conclusion: "Outcomes-based strategies will be critical to reversing the trend of US armed forces winning every battle, prevailing in every campaign, and losing every war it has fought since 1955. The first step: fostering a more accurate understanding of American military history, especially in professional military education."

13. 2020 Is An Election Security Success Story (So Far)

lawfareblog.com · by Scott R. Anderson, Susan Hennessey, Rohini Kurup, David Priess, Jacob Schulz · November 7, 2020

14. Remembering When the Memories Are No Longer Our Own

warontherocks.com · by Peter Lucier · November 11, 2020

15. Special forces veteran and Stanford scholar applies data and scholarship to conflict

news.stanford.edu · by Stanford University · November 10, 2020

Excellent story about a great American and veteran who continues to serve and contribute.

16. Department of Veterans Affairs Approves Green Beret Foundation Accreditation

greenberetfoundation.org · November 11, 2020

The Green Beret Foundation does great work for our Green Berets and their families.

17. Pentagon refutes reports that Marine Raiders are training forces on Taiwan

Stars and Stripes – by Seth Robson – 10 November 2020

I did not see this one coming. This will be interesting to run to ground and learn the facts.

