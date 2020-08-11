11/08/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News and Commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and Published by Riley Murray.

1. Reports: Biden’s top pick for Defense Secretary is Michèle Flournoy; would be first woman SECDEF

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/11/reports-bidens-top-pick-for-defense-secretary-is-michele-flournoy-would-be-first-woman-secdef/?utm – by Ryan Morgan – 7 November 2020

I expect this will be positive for the ROK/US alliance. I know she understands the alliance and its importance (which does not mean our current national security team does not because I know they do).

Back in the 1990's when Ms. Flournoy was the PDAS for strategy, Bob Collins and I worked with her on the initial training implementation of PDD 56 - The Management of Complex Contingency Operations. (https://fas.org/irp/offdocs/pdd56.htm) which used a north Korean collapse scenario. We were working on CONPLAN 5029 and General Tilelli suggested to the SECDEF we use a Korean collapse scenario as the complex contingency. She and Kurt Campbell (DASD at the time I believe) were main participants in the training. I hope a modernized PDD 56 will be resurrected to better orchestrate interagency activities.

2. New Law Would Let Chinese Coast Guard Use Weapons in South China Sea

benarnews.org – by Drake Long – 6 November 2020

3. US must defeat China's 'D-Day' trade attack on Australia

Washington Examiner · by Tom Rogan · November 5, 2020

Conclusion: "President Trump has made his mark on the world by finally unleashing American power to counter China's imperialism. Joe Biden often speaks of the need to restore alliances and America's global credibility. Witnessing what China is now doing to one of our closest allies, each man has reason to act in Australia's support. China is banking on Washington's distraction. Instead, Trump and Biden should pledge to impose immediate new and reciprocal tariffs on China, should Beijing's D-Day attack go forward."

4. Krach overstates Clean Network initiative claims

globaltimes.cn

Criticism from a CCP mouthpiece.

5. The Army Has Officially Selected The Navy's SM-6 Missile To Be Used In A Strike Role

thedrive.com · by Tyler Rogoway · November 7, 2020

Seems like a smart move.

6. The “Quad”: Security Cooperation Among the United States, Japan, India, and Australia

The 3 page report from the Congressional Research Service can be downloaded at the link below.

The “Quad”: Security Cooperation Among the United States, Japan, India, and Australia

https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/IF/IF11678

7. Philippines Shelves Plan for South China Sea Fishing Militia

thediplomat.com · by Sebastian Strangio · November 6, 2020

Was there pressure from China or just fear of pressure?

8. Lam Says Next US President Should Not Interfere in Hong Kong

thediplomat.com · by Associated Press · November 7, 2020

Words I am sure the CCP wanted expressed.

9. Army Picks Tomahawk & SM-6 For Mid-Range Missiles

breakingdefense.com · by Sydney J. Freedberg Jr.

And the Tomahawk too (in addition to the SM-6). But I thought we were going to halt production of the Tomahawk? I guess not.

10. Worries grow about rudderless post-election Pentagon

The Hill · by Ellen Mitchell · November 7, 2020

We have professionals running the pentagon and the national security team. Our adversaries should not get the wrong idea and think they have an opportunity during this transition period.

11. How President Biden Presidency Could Reshape U.S. National Security

Forbes · by Sebastien Roblin · November 7, 2020

Obviously, any incoming president will reshape foreign policy whether of the same party or the opposition party to the outgoing president.

The buried lede and troubling point: Defense spending likely to remain flat or decrease

12. The U.S. Army Wants a New Way to Fight in a Twenty-First Century War

The National Interest · by Kris Osborn · November 7, 2020

Some amazing capabilities. Seems like the infantry soldier on the ground will have as complicated data management issues as a fighter pilot.

13. Two ‘Boogaloo Bois’ Indicted In Plot To Supply Weapons To Terrorists For Attacks On U.S. Soldiers

https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2020/11/06/two-boogaloo-bois-indicted-in-plot-to-supply-weapons-to-terrorists-for-attacks-on-us-soldiers/?sh=63a31baaf6ae – by Nicholas Reimann – 6 November 2020

Left and right, liberal and conservative, do not define these extremists who simply seek to bring harm to the US despite their avowed causes.

