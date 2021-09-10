10/9 2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. China’s Xi Emphasizes ‘Peaceful Reunification’ With Taiwan, Days After Record Show of Force

2. The challenge facing the National Defense Strategy

3. China Will Test America on Taiwan. What Will Joe Biden Do?

4. The China Challenge

5. Drone Strikes Gone Wrong: Fixing a Strategic Problem

6. CIA's New China Mission Center: How To Do It Right

7. You Think It’s a Game? What Video Games Can—and Can’t—Teach About Strategy and History

8. U.S. investigators increasingly confident directed-energy attacks behind Havana Syndrome

9. COVID Conspiracy: Analysis of foreign disinformation driving US vaccine resistance

10. PH gov't 'must drop all cases against Ressa' – international lawyers

11. Asian countries are at last abandoning zero-covid strategies

12. Laser weapons are coming, like it or not

13. Duterte on 2022 presidential race: ‘Inday is definitely out’

14. 4 C’s Drive Biden Administration’s First Naval Strategic Guidance

15. Xi Jinping vows to fulfil Taiwan ‘reunification’ with China by peaceful means

16. Joe Biden-Xi Jinping summit is in the cards



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea's nuclear reactor appears to be still operating: 38 North

2. South Korea’s growing partisanship over relations with the United States

3. South Korea ‘Seriously’ Looking to Join CPTPP Following China Bid

4. S. Korea charges 15 in sex abuse case as military grapples with mistreatment of female and trans soldiers

5. Singapore and South Korea to jointly launch quarantine-free travel for vaccinated travelers

6. 'Squid Game' is a global sensation. But at home, it's delivering hard truths.

7. North Korea says abduction issue "already resolved," raps Japan's new PM

8. North Korea, Thailand, Indonesia ruled non-compliant by WADA

9. 7-Eleven store in South Korea to launch drone delivery

10. Grassley congratulates Korean American judicial nominee on 'your people,' their 'work ethic'

11. More than 30 mln people fully vaccinated in S. Korea

12. Behind-the-scenes in North Korea through diplomat's wife's lens

13. North Korea distributes new emergency COVID-19 rules to its population

14. North Korea’s Progress on Poultry Farms

