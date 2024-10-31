10/31/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Winning Modern Wars through Adaptation by Mick Ryan
2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, October 30, 2024
3. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 30, 2024
4. Prosecutor tells jury of 9/11-style plot thwarted in the Philippines
5. Philly Shipyard’s Transformation: How Hanwha’s Investment Is Driving U.S. Navy Readiness
6. American Diplomacy for a New Era
7. How the U.S. military lost a $250 million war game in minutes
8. Men under "downward pressure" (Army SOF and Green Berets)
9. Russia asks at UN meeting: If the West aids Ukraine, why can’t North Korea help us?
10. The Rise of Soldier-Influencers: Army Eyes Policy for Troops with Millions of Online Followers
11. Lebanon’s Military Can Barely Fight—Even After $3 Billion From the U.S.
12. Study Estimates North Korea’s $5.5 Billion Military Supply Deal with Russia in Ukraine War
13. Can the United Kingdom and France Team Up in the Third Nuclear Age?
14. Why I Hate Sun Tzu
15. Penetrate, Disintegrate, and Exploit: The Israeli Counteroffensive at the Suez Canal, 1973
16. Global military threats to U.S. are increasingly linked, Adm. Sam Paparo says
Korean News Content:
1. 56th Security Consultative Meeting Joint Communique (Korea-US)
2. North Korea’s Lawfare Strategy
3. North Korea ICBM Test Seeks to Grab U.S. Attention on Eve of Vote
5. North Korea’s fanatical regime just got scarier
6. North Korea's Best Soldiers Are Fighting in Ukraine | Opinion
7. What do North Korean troop deployments to Russia mean for geopolitics?
9. Analysis: Increased sabotage risk in South Korea’s defense-industrial sector
10. Russia could transfer missile tech to North Korea, ‘escalating’ threats, South Korea warns
11. North Korean troops in Russian uniforms are heading toward Ukraine, US says
13. White House ‘strongly condemns’ North Korean missile test
