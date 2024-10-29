10/29/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Israel’s Strike on Iran Also Hit Russian Arms Industry’s Once-Strong Image

2. Sitting Bull’s Strategy of Resilience: Lessons from Lakota Resistance to Modern Asymmetric Warfare

3. Frictionless Government and the National Security Constitution

4. Behind the Curtain: The big media era is over

5. No new limits on Ukraine's use of US arms if North Korea joins Russia's fight, Pentagon says

6. Israel approves two bills that could halt UNRWA's aid delivery to Gaza. What does that mean?

7. Ukraine: What Next? by Lawrence Freedman

8. Forget Gaza and Ukraine, East Asia's brewing war will matter more

9. The Curious Case of Ariane Tabatabai (at ASD SO/LIC)

10. Marines continue to make female infantry officers, with little fanfare

11. Leading the Free World: Reasserting U.S. Leadership on Democracy and Human Rights

12. Russia blurring lines between physical and cyber war on the West

13. Opinion: Americans are not each other's enemies. Citizens must reject polarizing rhetoric

14. Pentagon Runs Low on Air-Defense Missiles as Demand Surges

15. Misinformation About the Military and Climate Change

16. Restoring Our Maritime Strength

17. Laser, microwave, and other directed-energy weapons ready for the battlefield

18. Poor Quality Control and Outdated Equipment at Steel Company Behind Failed Gears on Ill-Fated CV-22 Osprey

19. How Would the U.S. Handle a Nuclear Iran?

20. The Covert War for American Minds

21. CIA director floated 28-day Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal in Doha

22. To focus on China, US needs to wean off Europe and Middle East missions

23. Attrition’s Apostle? Reading Vegetius in an Age of Protracted Warfare

24. Rutte's statement on DPRK soldiers in Ukraine demand a NATO response

25. General George on the From The Green Notebook Podcast



Korean News Content:

1. Open Letter to the President of Ukraine Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy (from a north Korean escapee)

2. North Korean Defectors Offer to Support Ukrainian Psyops Against Former Comrades

3. North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to likely fight against Ukraine, Pentagon says

4. [Exclusive] “North Korea’s dispatch of troops to Russia has led to the departure of pro-China economic forces, the base of Kim Jong-un’s support”… “Kim Jong-un’s regime does not have much time left”

5. A War Tomorrow in Seoul: The Possibility of a War on The Korean Peninsula

6. N. Korea beefing up security for Kim Jong-un due to assassination possibility: spy agency

7. Rutte's statement on DPRK soldiers in Ukraine demand a NATO response

8. Some N. Korean generals, troops in Russia might move to front line: spy agency

9. N. Korean advance unit possibly moving to war front line in Russia: S. Korean spy agency

10. Yoon, Zelenskyy strongly condemn N.K.-Russia military cooperation in phone talks

11. N. Korean foreign minister departs for Russia amid troop dispatch

12. Zelenskyy expects 12,000 NK soldiers in Russia 'soon'

13. N. Korea threatens to attack Baengnyeongdo, claiming drone flew from the island

14. North Korean troops to Ukraine: cannon fodder or combat training?

15. Defense stocks on rally as North Korea enters Russia's war

16. Father-son defection attempt ends in arrest at Yalu River

17. Open Letter to the President of Ukraine Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy (from a former north Korean soldier)

18. How Ukraine can stop North Korean soldiers without firing a single shot

19. Why Americans dismiss Korean unification and why they must not

