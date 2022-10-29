10/29/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Ukraine is the Modern-Day Sparta

2. Putin WON'T survive the war says Ukraine's spy chief

3. Exclusive: House Democratic Aide Fired after Ties to Chinese Embassy Revealed

4. 12,000 Russian Troops Were Supposed To Defend Kaliningrad. Then They Went To Ukraine To Die.

5. Advanced fighters to deploy to Kadena through phased F-15 withdrawal

6. The Attack on America’s Future - Cyber-Enabled Economic Warfare

7. What causes armies to lose the will to fight? Here's what history tells us -- and what Putin may soon find out

8. IDF to deploy all-female tank crews after two-year trial deemed a success

9. Disinformation’s next frontier: your texts and private messages

10.How the 2022 midterms outcome could change U.S. foreign policy

11. Official Describes DOD’s Efforts to Bolster Ukraine’s Defense

12. Could Iran’s regime fall?

13. Why Is Joe Biden Sending U.S. Soldiers So Close to Ukraine?

14. Can the US Deter China? Lessons from Putin's Invasion of Ukraine - Interpret: China

15. Republicans sharpen knives for China with eye on House majority

16. Ukrainians use phone app to spot deadly Russian drone attacks

17. China censors searches for 'Hu Jintao,' the former president removed from congress

18. 'Massive' drone attack on Black Sea Fleet - Russia

19. China: 5 Questions

20. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, OCTOBER 28 (Putin's War)

21. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (28.10.22) CDS comments on key events



Korean News Content:

1. Arms reduction talks with N. Korea could be an option, says U.S. official

2. Washington: If Pyongyang uses nuke, the regime will be terminated

3. U.S. condemns N. Korea's missile launches, urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue

4. Department Press Briefing – October 28, 2022 - United States Department of State - Korea Excertps

5. Central Cadres Training School to erect monument honoring Kim Jong Un

6. Korean and European ambassadors “North Korea’s nuclear weapons and human rights are two sides of the same coin… must be approached simultaneously.”

7. Is it time to accept North Korea is a nuclear power?

8. This is not the time to abandon North Korean denuclearization

9. Putin 'worried' about South Korea sending weapons to Ukraine

10. Would North Korea Ever Turn Its Nuclear Missiles on China?

11. North Korea-backed Kimsuky gang hacking Android phones to gather intelligence

12. The Guardian view on Korean soft power: harder than it looks

13. Afraid Of Kim's Nukes? Build A Bunker, South Korean Professor Says

