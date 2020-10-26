10/26/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. Afghan forces claim to kill al-Qaida propagandist wanted by FBI

Military Times · Rahim Faiez · October 25, 2020

Will this stem or increase violence?

2. US welcomes India's rise as a leading regional and global power

Outlook · Lalit K Jha · October 26, 2020

This has the potential to alter the political, economic, and security landscape in Asia and around the world.

3. US-India military alliance comes into view

Asia Times · MK Bhadrakumar · October 26, 2020

I hope this does not jinx the US-India relationship of the Quad and the Quad Plus. India has long been proud of its non-aligned status and, I as understand it, has never desired to be part of any alliance structure. I hope that is changing.

This is a very interesting perspective.

4. China to impose sanctions on U.S. firms over Taiwan arms sales

Reuters · Yew Lun Tian et al. · October 26, 2020

Is this unexpected?

5. The Marines Corps is rolling out a 'subversive' new strategy to take on China

Business Insider · Mark Perry · October 25, 2020

I could not find this article on the Responsible Statecraft web site (note author attribution).

6. Options for the U.S. to counter China’s disruptive economic activities

Divergent Options · Jonathan Falcone · October 26, 2020

7. Japan, world’s third largest economy, vows to become carbon-neutral by 2050

Washington Post · Simon Denyer & Akiko Kashiwagi · October 26, 2020

8. Mapping agency wants to ID locations by sound

Defense One · Brandi Vincent · October 24, 2020

Fascinating contest and concept.

9. Poll shows increase in American support for defending Taiwan

Diplomat · Bonnie S. Glaser & Mathew P. Funaiole · October 23, 2020

Hmmm.. should be useful for messaging and deterrence.

10. The belt and road strategy has backfired on Xi

Palladium · Tanner Greer · October 24, 2020

I prefer OBOR.

11. More than 77 percent willing to fight in the event of an invasion by China: poll

Taipei Times · Wu Su-wei · October 25, 2020

Also very important for messaging and deterrence.

12. US, Indonesia agree to enhance military, maritime security ties

American Military News · Asia News Network · October 26, 2020

13. Social media is the greatest threat to US service members

Task & Purpose · Jeff Schogol · October 25, 2020

Interesting perspective and analysis.

14. XVIII Airborne crowdsources innovation in new competition

Army Times · Harm Venhuizen · October 25, 2020

This Lieutenant could be a hero if he improves the range scheduling and land use process to make it more efficient and effective for users!!

15. He was convicted of war crimes and pardoned by Trump. Now he wants to reform military justice

Military.com · Richard Sisk · October 25, 2020

Sigh... I guess he is depending on his "life experience" for expertise.

16. Operating at home: how to make SOF troops' transition to civilian life easier

Military Times · Harm Venhuizen · October 24, 2020

17. Erik Prince's Private Wars

Rolling Stone · Seth Hettena · October 25, 2020

I will be interested in reading commentary and analysis from Sean McFate on this. Oh wait. He is quoted in this article. No need to wait.

"I am wiser than this man, for neither of us appears to know anything great and good; but he fancies he knows something, although he knows nothing; whereas I, as I do not know anything, so I do not fancy I do. In this trifling particular, then, I appear to be wiser than he, because I do not fancy I know what I do not know."

- Socrates

"Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen."

- Winston Churchill

"Unconventional Warfare is to Warfare as Acupuncture is to Medicine.”

-COL (RET) Jack Jensen, US Army SF, 3 May 2017