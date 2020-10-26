10/26/2020 News & Commentary - Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. U.S. pushing for flexible adjustment of troop levels overseas: defense ministry

Yonhap News Agency · Choi Soo-hyang · October 26, 2020

"Strategic flexibility" is a key concept. We have to get this right. South Korea should embrace this concept as a way to ensure US presence in Korea - it means US forces could deploy from Korea to support USINDOCPACOM training and operations in the region. This needs to be developed in cooperation with the OPCON transitions, the development of future defense plans, and operations concepts.

The South Koreans are worried about the lack of a specific statement in the Joint Communique regarding US troop levels. They should remember two things: first, Congress has passed legislation to restrict funding for troops withdrawal unless the SECDEF certifies that any reduction will not harm US and allied national security; second, the US DOD will always be assessing force presence around the world. Adjustments are made routinely. But such adjustments balance war plans, treaty obligations, operational and strategic flexibility and deterrence and defense. I suggest the South Korean should have as a first priority meeting the conditions of OPCON transition and end the demand for a timeline based transition. These conditions are critical to the security of the ROK.

2. FM sees ‘problem’ with ambassador’s remarks about alliance with U.S.

Yonhap News Agency · Kim Seung-yeon · October 26, 2020

I am very surprised by the Foreign Minister's remarks. I hope she realizes that her comments are not going to "appease" the US. We are not North Korea. She should stand by the Ambassador and clarify and reinforce his comments by saying that our alliance is not a status quo alliance and the strength of the alliance is not based on its continuing as it has for the last 70 years, but instead it is based on a continued commitment based on present and future national interests. It is a deliberate decision to move the alliance forward. Basically, what the Ambassador was saying is that no one should take the alliance for granted, but that it is in the national interests of both counties to sustain it and build on the foundation of the last seventy years.

3. N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea for resorting to U.S. for survival

Yonhap News Agency · kokobj@yna.co.kr · October 26, 2020

Yes, North Korean propaganda attacks the alliance and the South. No one should be swayed by this or "worry" about it. What the North's propaganda is illustrating is one of the key elements of the regime's political warfare strategy - to split the ROK/US alliance. It is part of its divide to conquer line of effort: divide the alliance to be able to conquer the ROK.

4. Gov't backpedals to suck up to N.Korea

Chosun Ilbo · Editorial · October 26, 2020

Brutal criticism of the ROK government and military actions in the tragic murder of the South Korean civil servant in this op-ed, especially the conclusion.

5. Defense ministry reviewing possible provision of intelligence on slain official to U.N.

Yonhap News Agency · Oh Seok-min · October 26, 2020

I think the key failed decision in this entire tragedy and brutal murder by the North Korean military was the South's failure to immediately attempt to alert the North there was a missing person at sea and to request their help in rescuing him.

We still need to understand all the facts and the timeline of events, but it would seem that this is one of the types of incidents that the Comprehensive Military Agreement is designed to cover.

6. North Korea, China and Iran: the axis of missiles?

National Interest · Bruce E. Bechtol · October 25, 2020

As I have written many times, there are few people who know North Korean weapons proliferation around the world, and especially to Iran, better than Dr. Bruce Bechtol. But a possible trilateral relationship is very troubling.

7. China’s Xi rankles South Korea with war anniversary speech

Bloomberg · Jeong-Ho Lee · October 26, 2020

As it should. And we (the ROK/US alliance) should understand China's intent toward the Korean Peninsula. I am happy to read the Foreign Minister's statement. But I think President Moon should make one as well.

8. 13 American USFK personnel test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in S. Korea

Yonhap News Agency · graceoh@yna.co.kr · October 26, 2020

9. South Korea pharma Celltrion’s COVID-19 test gets US emergency use authorization

Channel News Asia · Reuters · October 26, 2020

This could be very helpful.

10. Death of Lee Kun-hee fuels hope for reboot at Samsung

Business Day · Joyce Lee & Hyunjoo Jin · October 26, 2020

As I understand it, the 65% inheritance tax is what could cause the breakup of SAMSUNG.

11. South Korean gov't doesn't know who will protect crypto exchanges from Kim Jong-Un’s hackers

Coin Telegraph · Felipe Erazo · October 23, 2020

12. Wrong history perception: Xi deserves criticism for distorting Korean War fact

Yes, he does. But South Korea should also realize China is not its friend.

13. How deep state scuttled Trump's North Korea negotiations?

Eurasia Review · Nauman Sadiq · October 26, 2020

This covers more than just North Korean negotiations (includes Afghanistan, Syria, and Iran).

As I have written before, I do not believe in the deep state. I do not think it exists and it is an insult to the great, professional civil servants and military personnel we have serving our nation. Frankly, those who resort to the excuse of the deep state are really describing failed leadership.

14. Is the ROK-U.S. alliance still alive? Assessment of the 52th ROK-U.S. Security Consultative Meeting

Sejong Institute · Lee Sang Hyun · October 19, 2020

A powerful critique of the 52d Security Consultative Meeting and the state of the ROK/US Alliance. But we (both the ROK and US) should pay attention to the two important recommendations.

