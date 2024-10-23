10/23/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. FBI Confirms Investigation Into Leak of Top-Secret Documents About Israeli Strike Plans

2. Pentagon denies employee of Iranian origin leaked Israel's strike intel

3. Grayzone Warfare Intensifies as the West Dithers

4. Diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics: PRC Consulate Gray Zone ‘Pop-up’ Events in New York and Beyond

5. A global leadership void and ongoing wars

6. A Soldier's General - 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Honors Legacy of Retired U.S. Army Gen. Gary Edward Luck

7. Our First Look At Land-Based Aegis Missile Defense System In Guam

8. Russian Propaganda Unit Appears to Be Behind Spread of False Tim Walz Sexual Abuse Claims

9. We need a a whole-of-society approach to intelligence

10. The Quarter-Trillion-Dollar Rush to Get Money Out of China

11. As Election Nears, Kelly Warns Trump Would Rule Like a Dictator

12. Russia and Iran may fuel violent post-election protests in the US, intelligence officials warn

13. How a conspiracy-fueled group got a foothold in this hurricane-battered town

14. U.S. Agrees to Give Ukraine Millions to Build More Long-Range Drones

15. Proliferated LEO, hybrid cloud capabilities enable U.S. forces to operate more disconnected

16. Is ‘Good Enough’ Good Enough for the Pentagon?

17. The New Battle for the Middle East

18. Battles of Precise Mass: Technology Is Remaking War—and America Must Adapt

19. How Trade Can Serve the American Worker

20. Losing Georgia to Putin

21. BLM Collected Over $90 Million in Donations. Where Did It Go?

22. Commentary: China’s rare ICBM test was a show of force, but a missed opportunity for diplomacy

23. Xi tells Putin the world is in chaos but friendship with Russia will endure

24. The William J. Donovan Award (OSS Society) to LTG Patrick Hughes

Korean News Content:

1. Hyun Seung Lee, an escapee from north Korea, urges President Zelensky to transmit this message to nKPA soldiers in Ukraine.

2. Understanding the relationship between Russia and North Korea (Jean Lee)

3. South Korea Could Send Advisors, Weapons To Ukraine Over North Korean Troop Movements

4. 20 Years On, The North Korean Human Rights Act Remains Lapsed

5. South Korea looking at Officers-only Crews for ROK Navy Vessels

6. U.S. dispels suspicion of little confidence in S. Korean intel over N.K. troop dispatch to Russia

7. Russian, N. Korean flags displayed together on Ukraine battlefield

8. S. Korea to launch 3rd military spy satellite in December

9. [Photo Breaking News] Multiple Russian Vehicles at N.Korea-Russia Border, Including Unidentified Cargo (6 photos)

10. North Korean Troops Train in Russia as Moscow Deepens War Coalition

11. What We Know About North Korea’s Role in the Ukraine War

12. South Korea warns it can send arms to Ukraine after reports of North's troops in Russia

13. U.S. defense chief confirms North Korean troops are in Russia

14. South’s DMZ loudspeakers are informing North Koreans about troops sent to Russia

15. 3,000 N.K. soldiers sent to Russia; about 10,000 to be dispatched by around December: NIS

16. Why North Korean troops’ biggest impact in Ukraine may not be on the battlefield

17. N. Korean leader urges bolstering war deterrence, citing U.S. nuclear threats

18. How Australia and South Korea Are Recrafting Their Relationship and Fortifying the Indo-Pacific

19. Zelenskyy calls on allies 'not to hide', respond to North Korean involvement in war