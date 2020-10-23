10/23/2020 News & Commentary - Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. U.S. finds it impractical to work on verification for OPCON transfer

2. A new framework for assessing sanctions is vital for any new US strategy on North Korea

3. North Korea poised to test next US president with growing nuclear missile threat

4. U.S. will face stronger, more provocative North Korea in 2021

5. Congress holds the key to outpacing North Korea's nuclear capabilities

6. North Korea is lonelier than ever

7. S. Korean, Chinese defense chiefs discuss security situation, vow to boost cooperation

8. South Korea’s failed crisis diplomacy with North Korea

9. South Korea skipped U.N. North Korea human rights meeting, report says

10. N. Korea's pursuit of money makes it 'unique' state actor of cyber attacks: U.S. official

11. Declaration of Korean War's end 'obvious' part of North Korean denuclearization process: Pompeo

12. North Korea rejects COVID-19 aid from South

13. Kim Jong-un’s wife disappears from public view amid 'fears for her health'

14. Pompeo stresses Washington’s consistency on Pyongyang’s denuclearization

15. Trump, Biden trade barbs over North Korea’s nukes

16. The curious design features of North Korean hotels

17. USFK: 7 service members from US test positive for COVID-19

18. After 116 years, I went to the residence of an officer in the U.S. military base in Yongsan.

19. The Japan-Korea dispute over the 1965 agreement

20. China says honours its obligations over North Korea sanctions

21. North Korea imports more equipment to monitor communications along border

22. S. Korea to keep seeking dialogue with N. Korea over slain official: minister

23. Little-known fact: South Korea fought with the U.S. as allies in Vietnam

1. U.S. finds it impractical to work on verification for OPCON transfer

Dong-A Ilbo · October 23, 2020

This really has the potential to undermine the trust in the alliance. This would seem to confirm the conspiracy theories prevalent among some Koreans that the US never had any intention of completing the OPCON transition and wants to retain a perceived dominant position in the alliance to somehow "control" the ROK military (which it does not now and cannot ever do).

2. A new framework for Assessing Sanctions is Vital for Any New US Strategy on North Korea

38 North · Markus V. Garlauskas · October 22, 2020

A very useful process put forth by the former NIO for Korea - the NSC, State (Korea team), Treasury, the IC, FBI/Justice, Congress. I bet if the NSC and State/Korea team employed this they would add the 10 subcategories and keep refining this into a very effective tool to assess our sanctions policies.

3. North Korea poised to test next US president with growing nuclear missile threat

Stars & Stripes · Kim Gamel · October 22, 2020

My comments, among others, are below.

4. U.S. will face stronger, more provocative North Korea in 2021

Heritage Foundation · Bruce Klingner · October 22, 2020

Important analysis from Bruce Klingner.

5. Congress holds the key to outpacing North Korea's nuclear capabilities

Hill · Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Howard N. Thompson · October 21, 2020

A sober assessment here.

6. North Korea is lonelier than ever

Economist · October 24, 2020

The key point is all suffering in North Korea is a result of Kim Jong-un's policy decisions and priorities as illustrated by the priorities outlined in the conclusion.

7. S. Korean, Chinese defense chiefs discuss security situation, vow to boost cooperation

Korea Herald · Yonhap · October 21, 2020

I wonder which meeting was better: the ROK/-US SCM or this ROK-China telephone talks? While some will be critical of this meeting, I think it is important. Minister Suh is correct to ask “for Beijing to play a ‘constructive role’ for peace and stability on the peninsula.”

8. South Korea’s failed crisis diplomacy with North Korea

National Interest · Dylan Stent · October 22, 2020

A scathing criticism.

9. South Korea skipped U.N. North Korea human rights meeting, report says

UPI · Elizabeth Shim · October 21, 2020

Not a good sign. We need to present an allied front on human rights. We cannot neglect human rights. Ever.

10. N. Korea's pursuit of money makes it 'unique' state actor of cyber attacks: U.S. official

Yonhap News Agency · Byun Duk-kun · October 23, 2020

We must defend against the regime's all-purpose sword as we well as its treasured sword. The regime is certainly aggressively employing its cyber capabilities. Note Chinese complicity as well.

11. Declaration of Korean War’s end ‘obvious’ part of North Korean denuclearization process: Pompeo

Korea Times · Yonhap · October 22, 2020

This is one of the few articles that seem to get it right: the North and the South are the belligerents and they must end the war. Perhaps it is because Secretary Pompeo describes it correctly in his comments.

12. North Korea rejects COVID-19 aid from South

Korea Times · Park Han-sol · October 22, 2020

Kim will bite the hand that can feed him.

13. Kim Jong-un’s wife disappears from public view amid 'fears for her health'

Mirror · Chris Kitching · October 22, 2020

We need some gossip. Where is Ri Sol-Ju?

14. Pompeo stresses Washington’s consistency on Pyongyang’s denuclearization

Dong-A Ilbo · lightee@donga.com · October 23, 2020

I think we have been consistent and sincere - if Kim Jong-Un makes the right strategic decision, the North can have a brighter future. The problem is that both the strategic decision and the brighter future are perceived as existential threats to the Kim family regime. Kim believes he must have nuclear weapons to survive and that a brighter future means economic development, which means access to information for the Korean people in the North - a direct threat to the legitimacy of the regime.

15. Trump, Biden trade barbs over North Korea’s nukes

Defense News · Joe Gould · October 22, 2020

Not offered from a partisan perspective but only to provide both candidates' remarks on North Korea.

16. The curious design features of North Korean hotels

Economist · October 23, 2020

Kim Jong-un has reportedly ordered Pyongyang hotels to be remodeled? I wonder why? And, of course, that is another indicator of his "bankrupt" policy decisions.

17. USFK: 7 service members from US test positive for COVID-19

Military Times · Diana Stancy Correll · October 22, 2020

Note General Abrams is in quarantine following his trip to the US for the Security Consultative Meeting.

18. After 116 years, I went to the residence of an officer in the U.S. military base in Yongsan.

Hankook Ilbo · Yang Seung-jun · October 23, 2020

This is a Google translation of a Hankook Ilbo article. We lived in the quarters from 1996-2000. I do not ever recall the address as "California, USA," though it was, of course, a "little America" like most US military installations overseas. We knew we lived in Yongsan-Gu.

Two points: I thought the agreement left the Dragon Hill Lodge in place, but the article talks about it moving. I am also confused about the comments about the construction of the new US embassy on what used to be Camp Coiner on the northern part of Yongsan garrison. On my last visit to Korea in January I thought I observed the embassy construction work was underway.

19. The Japan-Korea dispute over the 1965 agreement

Diplomat · Jinyul Ju · October 23, 2020

I would add to this article’s conclusion that both Moon and Suga need to agree to place national security and national prosperity as the first two priorities while they manage the historic issue.

20. China says honours its obligations over North Korea sanctions

Reuters · Gabriel Crossley & John Stonestreet · October 23, 2020

Sure it does... China doth protest too much. We should throw the BS flag on this.

21. North Korea imports more equipment to monitor communications along border

Daily NK · Jang Seul Gi · October 23, 2020

To improve and modernize its draconian populations and resources control measures. I wonder how it is getting German made equipment (reportedly)…

22. S. Korea to keep seeking dialogue with N. Korea over slain official: minister

Yonhap News Agency · kokobj@yna.co.kr · October 23, 2020

The regime must be held accountable. This brutal murder alone should prevent South Korea from providing concessions to the regime.

23. Little-known fact: South Korea fought with the U.S. as allies in Vietnam

National Interest · Warfare History Network · October 23, 2020

The South Koreans were tough and feared fighters in Vietnam.

“You are free to choose, but you are not free from the consequence of your choice.”

- A Universal Paradox

"The unselfish effort to bring cheer to others will be the beginning of a happier life for ourselves."

- Helen Keller

"The President must be greater than anyone else, but not better than anyone else. We subject him and his family to close and constant scrutiny and denounce them for things that we ourselves do every day. A Presidential slip of the tongue, a slight error in judgment - social, political, or ethical - can raise a storm of protest. We give the President more work than a man can do, more responsibility than a man should take, more pressure than a man can bear. We abuse him often and rarely praise him. We wear him out, use him up, eat him up. And with all this, Americans have a love for the President that goes beyond loyalty or party nationality; he is ours, and we exercise the right to destroy him."

- John Steinbeck