10/22/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Putin’s Rising Price for Peace in Ukraine

2. Military Gains Strengthen Netanyahu’s Hand, but Israelis Remain Divided

3. Hezbollah Targets Tel Aviv as Blinken Visits in Fresh Push for Cease-Fire

4. How Beijing Recruited New York Chinatowns for Influence Campaign

5. Missile deployment in Philippines "incredibly important": U.S. general

6. Hamas’s Guerrilla Tactics in North Gaza Make It Hard to Defeat

7. National Defense Strategy Commission: We Are Not Prepared

8. Nowhere To Run (the mechanized hell of mid-21st century warfare.)

9. Navy Identifies Two Aviators Who Died in Growler Crash

10. It's time for a true industrial strategy for American national security

11. NDIA Policy Points: Pentagon Sorting Out AI’s Future in Warfare

12. Marine Corps veteran allegedly kicked off flight for her T-shirt

13. 'Guys Lining Up to Volunteer' as Military Tests Ways to Protect Troops from Blasts, Brain Injuries

14. Biden Is 'Deeply Concerned' About the Release of Secret Documents on Israel's Possible Attack Plans

15. Taiwan says live fire China drills may be part of a 'deterrence' effect

16. Ukraine's Railway Wars: How to Sabotage Russian Military Logistics

17. Russian Pacific Fleet Redux: Japan’s North as a New Center of Gravity

18. The Return of Total War

19. Can the United Nations Be Saved?

Korean News Content:

1. #KOREAS: Million man Army for rent to the Kremlin

2. North Korea: Scenarios for Leveraging Nuclear Weapons through 2030

3. North Korea’s Entry into the Ukraine War by Mick Ryan

4. North Korean troops in Russia pose challenge to U.S., allies from ‘axis of authoritarianism’

5. Seoul weighing ‘various’ responses to North Korea sending troops to Ukraine

6. Why some experts think North Korea faked evidence of ROK drone intrusion

7. Kim Yo Jong threatens ‘fatal’ retaliation against Seoul, while slamming Ukraine

8. Seoul warns it could arm Ukraine to counter North Korean troop deployment

9. North Korea denies it has deployed troops to support Russia’s war in Ukraine

10. Kim Jong Un calls out problems rebuilding flood-hit villages near weapons plants

11. 76 North Korean escapees arrive in South Korea in third quarter

12. What Ukraine should expect from North Korean special forces on the battlefield

13. US consults allies about North Korea troops in Ukraine

14. The making of a North Korea expert: Smoke, mirrors, and speculation

15. Does North Korea’s Kim know about his country’s dark Vietnam War past?

