10/21/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. U.S. Investigates Intelligence Leak About Israel’s Plans for Attacking Iran

2. Pentagon Chief Arrives in Kyiv Without Any Sign of Budging on Ukraine’s Biggest Weapons Requests

3. After Sinwar, the ICC Stands Exposed

4. How the U.S. Should Respond to the Death of Yahya Sinwar

5. Propaganda war: Israel, Hamas battle over final images of Yahya Sinwar

6. Opinion The election is a referendum on America’s role in the world

7. Israel Killed Sinwar by Forcing Him From the Tunnels

8. Sinwar’s fatal mistake: Hamas leader refused Arab offer to escape Gaza- WSJ

9. Israel targets Hezbollah's financial arm and begins striking Beirut

10. Strike on Netanyahu home ‘a signal’ Iran proxies not incapacitated, expert says

11. Ukraine Must Turn the Tide Before It Can Negotiate

12. A U.S. Reset With Mexico Is Still Possible

13. The West Has to Believe that Democracy Will Prevail

14. Navy pronounces missing EA-18G Growler jet aviators deceased

15. How one warship thwarting a Houthi attack a year ago changed the Navy

16. US, Canada sail through Taiwan Strait days after Chinese exercise

17. New cases of political violence roil U.S. ahead of contentious election

18. Should retired generals and admirals be organizing into partisan groups to influence the election?

19. Future of US defense depends on culture shift prioritizing innovation

20. How Climate Change Is Reshaping Global Security And The Military



Korean News Content:

1. [Exclusive] UN Command finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo

2. Yoon, NATO chief share concerns over N.K.'s troop dispatch to Russia in phone talks

3. South Korea calls for immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops allegedly in Russia

4. Russia defends N. Korea ties, denies clarifying use of N. Korean soldiers in Ukraine

5. Yoon, British FM agree to cooperate against N.K.-Russia military cooperation

6. Russia Found to Use North Korea Missiles With Western Parts

7. DMZ residents suffer from North Korean loudspeakers, blame defector groups

8. South Korea tells North Korea that its troops are in Russia on loudspeaker broadcast

9. North Korean troop dispatch is South's chance to end national division: Ukrainian commander

10. Korea's Marine Corps participates in multilateral exercise led by U.S., Philippines

11. A crusade for North Korean human rights

12. N. Korea keeps mum on its troop deployment to Russia

13. Seoul thinks about providing extra 155mm shells to Ukraine

14. Xi sends reply to Kim, omitting the phrase ‘friendly neighboring country’

15. N. Korean security agency caught hiding secret leaks

16. North Korea gains combat experience, South Korea battles manpower shortages

17. N. Korean military report exposes foreign media problem, sparks harsh punishments

18. Ukraine's Zelenskyy seeks strong reaction to North Korean involvement in war

