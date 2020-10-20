10/20/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.
1. China keeps inching closer to Taiwan
Foreign Policy · Michael Beckley · October 19, 2020
I am not sure about the "consensus."
2. A distracted US is dangerous for Taiwan
Financial Times · Gideon Rachman · October 19, 2020
True. And we are surely distracted by so much right now.
3. Genghis can't: the growing reach of Chinese censorship.
CEPA · Edward Lucas · October 19, 2020
For those working on information and influence activities (such as at the GEC), themes and messages are easily derived from exposing the Chinese information strategy.
4. GRU hackers' destructive malware and international cyber attacks
FBI · October 19, 2020
5. Sleepwalking into World War III
Foreign Affairs · Carrie A. Lee · October 19, 2020
I think this problem existed well before President Trump.
6. America's response 2001
Alan Mack 47 · Alan Mack · October 19, 2020
Some important first-person history. Where do we find such soldiers? NSDQ!
7. Marine Corps marks end of Harrier operations for historic 'Tomcats' squadron
Military.com · Oriana Pawlyk · October 19, 2020
I always thought the Harrier was one of the coolest jets. I hope the F-35B will be as well.
8. A Secret U.S. rescue in Yemen played a role in Mideast peace deal
Wall Street Journal · Dion Nissenbaum · October 19, 2020
A fascinating story. Good work Miguel!
9. Special Forces learned in Syria, prepares to confront China
ConnectingVets.com · Jack Murphy · October 19, 2020
I think Jack is referencing the 1st Special Forces Command vision for 2021 and Beyond, which is here. It is worth reading.
The USASOC Strategy document is here. It is also very much worth reading for those with an interest in special operations.
10. Special Forces needs to go back to basics to win against China and Russia
Task & Purpose · Chris Miller & Doug Livermore · October 19, 2020
As I previously mentioned. Important thoughts from Chris Miller and Doug Livermore.
11. The third coronavirus surge has arrived
Defense One · COVID Tracking Project · October 17, 2020
12. Extremists don’t belong in the military
Defense One · James L. Jones · October 19, 2020
13. China's ascension through a narrative lens
Asia Power Watch · Paul Cobaugh · October 19, 2020
14. Twitter, responsibility, and accountability
Stratechery · October 19, 2020
Long read.
15. Why is America the world’s police?
Boston Review · Sam Lebovic · October 19, 2020
16. Missing Marine vet Austin Tice’s release part of White House official’s secret Syria visit
Marine Corps Times · Sarah El Deeb & Ben Fox · October 19, 2020
17. Cyber Solarium Commission outlines recommendations for strengthening the supply chain
C4ISR Net · Mark Pomerleau · October 19, 2020
18. How to spot a military impostor
New Yorker · Rachel Monroe · October 19, 2020
What possesses people to tell these kinds of lies? They will always be found out. Especially with the amount of data available today and just the connectivity through social media that can expose their lies.
19. Junior enlisted share the most ‘sham-tastic’ things they’ve ever done
Military Times · Sarah Sicard · October 20, 2020
We will close with some humor today. If ever there was a deep state in the military, it would be the E4 mafia.
"Little minds are tamed and subdued by misfortune; but great minds rise above it."
- Washington Irvine
"We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give."
- Winston Churchill
"This is not a contest between persons. The humblest citizen in all the land, when clad in the armor of a righteous cause, is stronger than all the hosts of error. I come to you in defense of a cause as holy as the cause of liberty - the cause of humanity."
- William Jennings Bryan