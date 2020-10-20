10/20/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. China keeps inching closer to Taiwan

2. A distracted US is dangerous for Taiwan

3. Genghis Can't: the growing reach of Chinese censorship.

4. GRU hackers' destructive malware and international cyber attacks

5. Sleepwalking into World War III

6. America's response 2001

7. Marine Corps marks end of Harrier operations for historic 'Tomcats' squadron

8. A Secret U.S. rescue in Yemen played a role in Mideast peace deal

9. Special Forces learned in Syria, prepares to confront China

10. Special Forces needs to go back to basics to win against China and Russia

11. The third coronavirus surge has arrived

12. Extremists don’t belong in the military

13. China's ascension through a narrative lens

14. Twitter, responsibility, and accountability

15. Why is America the world’s police?

16. Missing Marine vet Austin Tice’s release part of White House official’s secret Syria visit

17. Cyber Solarium Commission outlines recommendations for strengthening the supply chain

18. How to spot a military impostor

19. Junior enlisted share the most ‘sham-tastic’ things they’ve ever done

1. China keeps inching closer to Taiwan

Foreign Policy · Michael Beckley · October 19, 2020

I am not sure about the "consensus."

2. A distracted US is dangerous for Taiwan

Financial Times · Gideon Rachman · October 19, 2020

True. And we are surely distracted by so much right now.

3. Genghis can't: the growing reach of Chinese censorship.

CEPA · Edward Lucas · October 19, 2020

For those working on information and influence activities (such as at the GEC), themes and messages are easily derived from exposing the Chinese information strategy.

4. GRU hackers' destructive malware and international cyber attacks

FBI · October 19, 2020

5. Sleepwalking into World War III

Foreign Affairs · Carrie A. Lee · October 19, 2020

I think this problem existed well before President Trump.

6. America's response 2001

Alan Mack 47 · Alan Mack · October 19, 2020

Some important first-person history. Where do we find such soldiers? NSDQ!

7. Marine Corps marks end of Harrier operations for historic 'Tomcats' squadron

Military.com · Oriana Pawlyk · October 19, 2020

I always thought the Harrier was one of the coolest jets. I hope the F-35B will be as well.

8. A Secret U.S. rescue in Yemen played a role in Mideast peace deal

Wall Street Journal · Dion Nissenbaum · October 19, 2020

A fascinating story. Good work Miguel!

9. Special Forces learned in Syria, prepares to confront China

ConnectingVets.com · Jack Murphy · October 19, 2020

I think Jack is referencing the 1st Special Forces Command vision for 2021 and Beyond, which is here. It is worth reading.

The USASOC Strategy document is here. It is also very much worth reading for those with an interest in special operations.

10. Special Forces needs to go back to basics to win against China and Russia

Task & Purpose · Chris Miller & Doug Livermore · October 19, 2020

As I previously mentioned. Important thoughts from Chris Miller and Doug Livermore.

11. The third coronavirus surge has arrived

Defense One · COVID Tracking Project · October 17, 2020

12. Extremists don’t belong in the military

Defense One · James L. Jones · October 19, 2020

13. China's ascension through a narrative lens

Asia Power Watch · Paul Cobaugh · October 19, 2020

14. Twitter, responsibility, and accountability

Stratechery · October 19, 2020

Long read.

15. Why is America the world’s police?

Boston Review · Sam Lebovic · October 19, 2020

16. Missing Marine vet Austin Tice’s release part of White House official’s secret Syria visit

Marine Corps Times · Sarah El Deeb & Ben Fox · October 19, 2020

17. Cyber Solarium Commission outlines recommendations for strengthening the supply chain

C4ISR Net · Mark Pomerleau · October 19, 2020

18. How to spot a military impostor

New Yorker · Rachel Monroe · October 19, 2020

What possesses people to tell these kinds of lies? They will always be found out. Especially with the amount of data available today and just the connectivity through social media that can expose their lies.

19. Junior enlisted share the most ‘sham-tastic’ things they’ve ever done

Military Times · Sarah Sicard · October 20, 2020

We will close with some humor today. If ever there was a deep state in the military, it would be the E4 mafia.

"Little minds are tamed and subdued by misfortune; but great minds rise above it."

- Washington Irvine

"We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give."

- Winston Churchill

"This is not a contest between persons. The humblest citizen in all the land, when clad in the armor of a righteous cause, is stronger than all the hosts of error. I come to you in defense of a cause as holy as the cause of liberty - the cause of humanity."

- William Jennings Bryan