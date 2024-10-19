10/19/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Conspiracy Theories and Their Dangerous Impact on America’s Military

2. Sinwar’s Bloody Gambit Changed the Middle East—but Not as He Imagined

3. Are the Amazon’s Trees Worth More Alive than Dead? A New Industry Thinks So

4. How College Students Beat Boeing in a Battle to Take Down Drones

5. Electric Motors Are About to Get a Major Upgrade Thanks to Benjamin Franklin

6. How to Fix the Secret Service

7. The axis of evil is a fantasy

8. A Candidate for U.S. Senate Says He Was Shot in War. Was He?

9. Industry looking for what's next after Army's cancelation of next-gen Patriot interceptor

10. Crew still missing as Special Forces and search teams reach Navy Growler crash site

11. How the Patriotic Investment Act Can Counter China’s Stimulus Package

12. Vietnam’s Grand Strategic Architecture Amid the Russia-Ukraine War

13. The India-South Korea-US Triad’s Emerging Roles in the Indo-Pacific

14. Russian hybrid warfare's origins in Moldova

15. Who might make up Trump’s Cabinet

16. Election 2024: Is the United States Ready to Confront the Axis of Autocracies?

17. HYBRID INTELLIGENCE: DECISION DOMINANCE AT THE STRATEGIC LEVEL

18. Marine Raiders Ordered to Stop Wearing Multicam Uniforms to Align Elite Unit with Broader Service

19. Trump, Harris, Zelenskiy: Nobody’s Plan Will End the Ukraine War

20. Alfred McCoy, The New Cold War Comes to Asia

21. "The Ugly American" needs to be re-read with a focus on Korea

Korean News Content:

1. Seoul official calls Korean Peninsula unification 'moral" obligation

2. South Korea says at least 1,500 North Korean special forces troops are in Russia

3. NK leader calls S. Korea 'foreign country,' 'hostile country,' warns of using physical force

4. North Korea says it recovered crashed South Korean military drone

5. S. Korea, U.S, Japan stress unity in improving N.K. human rights, decry Pyongyang as 'worst' violator

6. N. Korea sends more trash balloons toward S. Korea: JCS

7. U.S. 'highly concerned' over reported N.K. troop dispatch for Russia's war in Ukraine: NSC spokesperson

8. Video shows suspected N.K. soldiers readying for deployment in Russia

9. North Korea's Kim Jong-un points to map of Seoul as he threatens to use 'physical force'

10. North Korea sending troops to aid Russia in Ukraine war: South’s spy agency

11. Han Kang’s Nobel triumph: What it means for Korean Americans

12. Former US officials: North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia not a 'game changer'

13. North Korean troops deployed, stationed at Russian Ussuriysk airborne brigade base

14. Ukrainian journalist: “Mayrupol residents witness North Korean soldiers”

15. North, fill the sewage balloon with clean wrapping paper

18. The End Of Reunification?

19. Opinion | Can Asean diplomacy calm Korean tensions where big powers have failed?

