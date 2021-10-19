10/19/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Colin Powell, Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dies at 84

2. Colin Powell had been treated for a cancer that severely impairs the immune system, lowering coronavirus vaccine effectiveness

3. Reflections on Colin Powell’s Legacy

4. What Colin Powell learned about leadership after losing his sidearm

5. What Have We Learned From 20 Years In Afghanistan

6. Time for America to privatize its hybrid wars

7. Senate Committee Aims To Boosts Pentagon's Budget By $24B With Eyes On China

8. China denies testing nuclear-capable hypersonic missile

9. ‘Breathtaking expansion’: US Strategic Command leader expects further revelations of China’s nuclear weapons advancement

10. China touts film about defeat of US Army as highest grossing ever, data suggests it will fall short

11. FDD | Turkey Threatens New Military Offensive in Northern Syria

12. FDD | U.S. Trade Representative Outlines Roadmap for China Trade Policy, But Provides Few Details

13. A Remote Corner of Afghanistan Offers a Peek Into the Future of the Country

14. Top U.S. envoy to Afghanistan stepping down

15. China's orbiting missile exploits weakness in US defences

16. Behind NATO’s ‘cognitive warfare’: ‘Battle for your brain’ waged by Western militaries

17. #Reviewing The Afghanistan Papers (book review)

18. Communicating to Win: How Terrorists Gain Advantage in the Information Environment

19. The Limits of Logic: Why Narrative Thinking is Better Suited to the Demands of Modern Combat



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea

2. S. Korean, U.S., Japanese intel chiefs discuss N.K. missile at trilateral meeting

3. NSC expresses 'deep regret' over N. Korea's presumed SLBM test

4. U.S. envoy for N. Korea to visit Seoul for talks on end-of-war declaration

5. Tough road ahead for end-of-war declaration

6. Factbox: North Korea's submarine-launched missiles

7. US nuclear envoy to visit Seoul this week to discuss ‘end-of-war’ declaration

8. Kim Jong-un Loses of Weight… But North Korean People Are Indifferent

9. S. Korea may decide to own nuclear weapons, says former envoy

10. Kim Jong-un's half-brother was linked with South Korea's spy agency: report

11. N. Korea changes nighttime curfew hours on China-North Korea border

12. N. Korea launches investigation into the "nutritional status" of soldiers

13. S. Korea, EU, Oman hold first anti-piracy exercise around Gulf of Aden

14. Japan PM orders to prepare for emergency scenarios after North Korea's missile tests

