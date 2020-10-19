10/19/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. Can America perfect missile defense in 10 years?

National Interest · Kris Osborn · October 18, 2020

Can we afford to wait 10 years?

2. Trump should listen to Kissinger and stop treating China as an enemy

South China Morning Post · Ngai Ming Chit & Tseung Kwan O · October 19, 2020

3. The real danger in Trump touting a baseless Bin Laden conspiracy theory

FDD · Thomas Joscelyn · October 15, 2020

It obscures that Iran and al-Qaeda sometimes do work together.

4. Prime Minister Suga must reassess his priorities for the Korean Peninsula

FDD · Mathew Ha · October 16, 2020

5. US Stresses Importance of Human Rights to Indonesian Defense Minister

Benar News · Ika Inggas · October 17, 2020

This is one of the contributing reasons for the Leahy Amendment on human rights.

6. Robert O'Brien reiterates 2,500 troops will remain in Afghanistan past Christmas

Washington Examiner · Anthony Leonardi · October 16, 2020

7. Alexey Navalny on the poisoning attack he survived and why he thinks Putin was behind it

CBS News · Lesley Stahl · October 18, 2020

Does anyone believe the Russians did not do this on the orders of Putin?

8. Congress can do far more to oversee America’s foreign wars

National Interest · Richard Fontaine · October 18, 2020

Congress has been abdicating its oversight role since the AUMF was passed.

9. USS Barry cruises through Taiwan Strait after Beijing blasts McCain’s South China Sea transit

Stars & Stripes · Seth Robson · October 15, 2020

It is good to see the USS McCain back in action.

10. A storied female warlord surrenders, Taliban say, exposing Afghan weakness

New York Times · Mujib Mashal · October 18, 2020

Quite a story.

11. Multilateralism in the national interest

Lawfare · Elizabeth Cousens & Lise Morjé Howard · October 18, 2020

I do not think we can compete in Great Power Competition without engaging in multilateral organizations.

12. Asian Americans in San Francisco are dying at alarming rates from COVID-19: Racism is to blame

USA Today · Marco della Cava · October 19, 2020

13. White House official went to Syria seeking Americans' release

Reuters · Jeff Mason, Arshad Mohammed, Daniel Wallis, & Peter Cooney · October 18, 2020

14. Thanks to Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines is losing its Coronavirus battle

National Interest · Alec Regino · October 19, 2020

15. Trump or Biden, Australia is alone

Lowy Institute · Sam Roggeveen · October 16, 2020

Strategic reassure and strategic resolve? The Australians do not think the US is demonstrating that.

16. The Central Idea of Conflict: Will

Strategy Bridge · Wayne Michael Hall · October 19, 2020

This should cause some deep reflection.

17. West Point creates advisory group, an honor stand-down, cadet-led talks to tackle race issues

Army Times · Todd South · October 18, 2020

18. Toward an information warfare theory of victory

Modern War Institute · Iain King · October 19, 2020

19. Lying to ourselves: Senator Johnson shows that the disinformation problem starts at home

Georgetown Security Services Review · Meaghan Byrne · October 16, 2020

20. 'It is serious and intense': white supremacist domestic terror threat looms large in US

Guardian · Ed Pilkington · October 19, 2020

The question many will ask, what about ANTIFA?

21. Eagle Down: The Last Special Forces Fighting the Forever War

Publishers Weekly · October 15, 2020

22. A reward for the “Raiders”: the US will celebrate the special unit that fought in Burma

Pledge Times · Bhavi Mandalia · October 18, 2020

"Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art...It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things that give value to survival."

- C.S. Lewis

“In democracies, a peaceful transfer of power has two elements: The loser concedes without violence, and the winner accepts without vengeance.”

- Jill Lepore

“Cold Wars cannot be conducted by hotheads. Nor can ideological conflicts be won as crusades or concluded by unconditional surrender.”

- Walter Lippmann: The Russian-American War 1949